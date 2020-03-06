New York Sen. Charles Schumer was feeling some heat this week after making comments about Supreme Court justices — comments his Republican rivals construed as threatening.
Perhaps recalling days of less rancor on Capitol Hill, Schumer, the Democrats' minority leader in the Senate, had kind words for the late Amory "Amo" Houghton, the former Southern Tier congressman who died Wednesday at the age of 93.
"Congressman Houghton was a class act," Schumer said in a statement Friday. "He literally had the Southern Tier in his bones and represented Upstate New York with vigor and bipartisan effectiveness."
A moderate Republican, Houghton was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1987 after serving as president of Corning for 20 years. He served in Congress for 18 years and was a member of the International Relations, Budget and Ways and Means committees.
He was a founding member of the Republican Main Street Partnership, a group of moderate House Republicans.
"From delivering for farmers, to protecting the environment, to civil rights, to preserving America’s industrial excellence at Corning Amo was never afraid to do what he felt was right," Schumer said. "May he rest in peace.”
Tracy Mitrano, a Democrat seeking the nomination to run against Rep. Tom Reed, the Corning Republican who represents essentially the same geographic district Houghton represented, also commented on the late congressman.
"Congressman Houghton ... represented what it means to put country above party," Mitrano said. "His commitment to our working class, willingness to speak up for the vulnerable, and the civility and dignity he brought to politics still are an inspiration."
Houghton is remembered as one of four House Republicans to vote against President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998 and one of six Republicans in the House to vote against the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2002.
He also rejected the candidacy of Donald Trump in 2016, instead backing former Ohio governor John Kasich.
Schumer took fire this week after comments during an abortions rights rally as the Supreme Court was hearing arguments in a case over an abortion-related Louisiana law.
He warned Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would "pay the price" for decisions not considered in line with abortion rights.
Schumer was rebuked Thursday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, while other Republicans called for his censure. Even some Democrats were critical of Schumer's choice of words.
Schumer said he regretted his choice of words but he stopped short of specifically apologizing to the justices.