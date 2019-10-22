PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says her new legislation, the Rebuild Rural America Act, would “level the playing field” by overhauling federal funding models for economic development.
”The success of our state, and our country, relies on the talent, innovation and growth of rural communities,” she said.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., plans to introduce the act in Congress this week, and Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y., will introduce the House version.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Garry Douglas said Gillibrand has understood since she came to Congress that “most federal development programs were very tilted toward metro areas. And, while conceptually they were open to areas like ours, you could never effectively compete.”
Challenges that rural communities face are complex and demand comprehensive solutions, but the federal government makes it complicated to access necessary resources, Gillibrand said.
”Federal grants are often too narrow and inflexible to support the development needs of rural communities,” she said.
If these communities are able to find the right grant programs to apply for, applications are time-intensive and require hard-to-find data, Gillibrand said.
”Rural communities often lack staff, expertise, community development organizations that are critically necessary to pursue these funding opportunities,” the senator added, noting that communities can’t afford lobbyists or grant writers.
In overhauling current federal funding models, the Rebuild Rural America Act would establish a $50 billion Rural Future Partnership Fund, which would guarantee rural communities’ access to multi-year, flexible block grants.
That flexibility would allow communities to direct funds to a wide range of areas, including disaster resiliency, entrepreneurship, main street revitalization, child care, health care or addiction treatment.
Other provisions of the Rebuild Rural America Act would provide new staff to each state’s United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development offices, establish a state-by-state Rural Innovation and Partnership Administration to oversee the program and require interested regions to form a Regional Rural Partnership Council.
”It would also establish a Rural Future Corps to provide opportunities to public servants and young professionals to move to or stay in rural communities,” the idea being to resolve shortages in professions like the medical field and expand such services as child care, nutrition assistance and job training, Gillibrand said.
”The national investment in rural areas and small towns needs to match contributions that the communities actually make to our state and country.”
Funding for the provisions of the Rebuild Rural America Act would come in one of two ways, Gillibrand said.
Should a hoped-for bipartisan infrastructure bill come about — the senator noted President Donald Trump’s frequent statements that he wants to invest $1 billion in that sector — a $50 billion piece would be dedicated solely to rural America.
That would be combined with other infrastructure bills the senator has written to make for a comprehensive approach.
”This is about values, and I think you can always find the right federal money if you’re investing in the right thing to improve the economy in all states.”