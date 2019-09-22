ALBANY — Upstate governments and school districts have faced dozens of attacks this year from hackers trying to penetrate their computer systems with damaging ransomware that can leave confidential information vulnerable, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer warns.
Schumer, the Democratic Majority Leader, said ransomware “holds hostage” data contained in computer networks and once a system has been infected it can be locked in ways that keep information technology managers from accessing it.
“These hacks show that our local communities, governments, schools and businesses need more help from the federal government to defend themselves from this threat,” Schumer said in promoting federal legislation designed to step up the law enforcement response to hacking.
The bill, already approved by the House of Representatives and now awaiting action in the Senate, would authorize the federal Department of Homeland Security to assist in protecting state and local agencies from cyber threats and restore the functionality of networks if they were hit with ransomware. The hackers charge ransom payments before they allow the network operators to retrieve the compromised data, he said.
Schumer said the upstate region has been “blanketed” by ransomware attacks.
Targeted computer systems, he said, include those operated by school districts in Watertown, Syracuse, Rochester and the Finger Lakes. There have also been similar attacks on computers kept by police agencies, hospitals, banks and other entities holding a large volume of personal data.
This past summer, the Salamanca City Central School District reported that it was one of 13,000 schools and universities hacked with a data breach to Pearson Education.
At the Board of Education meeting Sept. 3, Rob Miller, the district’s director of information technology and information systems, said that on Aug. 7 the Western New York Regional Information Center (WNYRIC) and Pearson contact the district concerning the data breach. Salamanca schools use the student assessment program AIMSweb, which is owned by Pearson.
The breach involved the names of 700 students, but no Social Security numbers, birthdays, home addresses, emails or student IDs were acquired, Miller said.
Olean Medical Group and the Seneca Nation Health System were targeted by ransomware attacks in June.
Schumer said, for county and local governments, the attacks have become a major headache as they seek to shield the privacy of tax collections, welfare benefits, child protective investigations and other sensitive matters.
Those governments have had to become increasingly vigilant due to the rising threat of such attacks, Stephen Aquairio, director of the New York State Association of Counties, told a CNHI newspapers reporter this past week.
“The persistent attempts (to penetrate networks) have become more and more dangerous,” Acquario said, noting many of the attempts appear to be carried out by unknown parties in other countries.
Acquario said he welcomed Schumer’s involvment in the issue. The association this week staged an annual statewide conference where the importance of cybersecurity systems was stressed.
“We can’t afford to have any of our systems shut down even for a minute,” Acquario said.
Schumer also called for a stronger partnership between the FBI and local governments in responding to the cyber threats as well the formation of teams within the Department of Homeland Security to counter ransomware.