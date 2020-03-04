Sen. Chuck Schumer secured nearly $34 million Wednesday in immediate coronavirus emergency funding for New York as Congress inched closer to approving a package of federal spending to deal with the rapidly spreading epidemic.
As part of ongoing negotiations with Senate Republicans, Schumer told the Daily News he had locked in $16.9 million in emergency cash for the five boroughs and another $16.7 million for the state.
The federal funds will cover lab testing, virus monitoring, infection control and mitigation, virus preparedness, and reimbursements for local hospitals and agencies dealing with the coronavirus outbreak across New York, Schumer’s office said.
“I fought hard to insert a separate pot of funding for state and local response — because our local hospitals and communities are on the front lines of tackling the virus, and we need to make sure they will have access to federal dollars, especially in places in and around New York where populations are higher,” said Schumer, the Senate’s Democratic leader.
The federal funds are part of a larger coronavirus emergency allocation that’s being hammered out in Congress. The money for New York will be made available as soon as the larger funding package is approved and comes in addition to $40 million in state emergency funds that Gov. Cuomo approved Tuesday.
The federal dollars for New York come as officials confirmed at least six people in the Empire State have now been infected with the fatal respiratory illness that originated in China.
Republican and Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill reached a tentative agreement Wednesday afternoon for a total of $8.3 billion in federal coronavirus funding, sources told The News.
The funding package is far larger than the $1.25 billion that President Trump initially said would be enough to tackle the coronavirus and includes $300 million to help people pay for costs relating to treatment, the sources said.
The deal also included more than $3 billion for research and development of vaccines, about $1 billion for state and local governments, and $1.25 billion to mitigate coronavirus spread overseas, according to the sources.
There were, however, some disagreements on Capitol Hill over affordability issues relating to the virus.
Democrats want additional funding to ensure the affordability of potential vaccines for the virus.
But Republicans led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell complained Democrats were trying “test-drive” Medicare for All by promoting affordable drugs.
“I’ve heard that Democratic leadership may be contemplating a last-minute demand that this funding legislation also test-drive some untried, untested and controversial parts of their ‘Medicare for All’ proposal that relate to the pricing of new drugs and innovations,” McConnell (R-Ky.) said from the floor. "This is no time to begin experimenting with ideological proposals that could jeopardize research, development and innovation.”