Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — who’s calling for Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to resign over his kid glove prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein — scrambled Wednesday to wash his hands of thousands of dollars that the millionaire sex offender donated to his election efforts in the 1990s.
After press inquiries, Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro said the senior New York senator was disbursing a total of $22,000 that Epstein forked over to his congressional campaigns and a couple of Schumer-backing super PACs between 1992 and 1997, according to Federal Election Commission records.
“While these campaign accounts closed about 20 years ago, and even then the campaign never controlled the two political action committees, Senator Schumer is donating an equal sum to anti-sex trafficking and anti-violence against women groups,” Roefaro told the Daily News.
The Epstein cash will be evenly distributed to Safe Horizon, Sanctuary For Families, the Crime Victims Treatment Center and the John Jay College Foundation, according to Roefaro.
Epstein, who was arrested last weekend and indicted on sex trafficking charges of molesting scores of underage girls in the early 2000s, dished out seven individual $1,000 donations to Schumer’s House and Senate bids.