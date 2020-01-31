New York’s two U.S. senators decried the chamber’s 51-49 vote on Friday not to summon witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
The vote all but assures Trump’s acquittal on charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress as he tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and then blocked the congressional probe of his actions.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer called Friday’s vote a “grand tragedy,” and said America will remember this as a day when the Senate “turned away from the truth.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said it was “a sad day for our democracy and an ominous chapter in our nation’s history.”
Republicans said Trump’s acquittal was justified and inevitable.
“The sooner the better for the country,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. “Let’s turn the page.”
But Gillibrand said in a statement that “despite pledging to do impartial justice, Republicans conducted a sham trial from the beginning, voting to bar witnesses with first-hand knowledge of the president’s crimes and blocking the admission of relevant documents.”
Gillibrand said it was clear that Senate Republicans will vote to acquit the president, excusing what she called “proven criminality” for political expediency.
“As we head into an election year, Republicans have declared that President Trump has free rein to pressure foreign governments into investigating his political opponents, even if his actions threaten our national security and the security of our allies,” she said. “This is an abject failure of congressional oversight and a betrayal of our constitutional duty.”
Schumer had earlier warned that Republicans would face a reckoning if they were not to allow additional witnesses in the proceedings against Trump.
“It’s clear where the American people stand on the issue,” Schumer said. “Republican senators who decide to go against the will of the people will have to reckon with it.”
The minority leader added that “the president’s acquittal will be meaningless, because it will be the result of a sham trial.”