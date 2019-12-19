With the matter of impeachment of President Donald Trump soon to be in the hands of the U.S. Senate, New York's two Democratic senators are girding for the process.
Front and center is Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, who on Thursday hit back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's criticism of the House impeachment votes while questioning why the GOP leader won't support trial witnesses.
"Is the president’s case so weak that none of the president’s men can defend him under oath?," Schumer asked from the Senate floor Thursday. "If the House’s case is so weak, why is Leader McConnell so afraid of witnesses and documents?"
He added that McConnell's lengthy floor speech earlier Thursday — which Schumer described as a "thirty-minute partisan stem-winder" — did not push back against the accusations leveled against Trump with facts.
"He did not advance an argument in defense of the president’s conduct on the merits. That, in and of itself, is a damning reflection on the state of the president’s defense," Schumer said.
Schumer's speech came after McConnell lashed out at the House impeachment votes as "slapdash," "rushed and rigged."
McConnell repeatedly called the House impeachment inquiry the “most rushed, least thorough and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history.”
McConnell and Schumer met later Thursday on what the rules around the impeachment trial will look like, but aides indicated they made little progress.
For her part, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who is junior to Schumer, said Thursday that now that that the House has formally charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of justice, the Senate will do its constitutional duty to try the president for these alleged crimes.
"I will enter the proceedings with one purpose: to find the truth and deliver justice," she said in a statement. "It is incumbent on all of us — Democrat or Republican — to cast aside partisanship, consider the evidence marshaled by the House, and make an impartial judgement on whether to acquit or convict the president."
Gillibrand called the facts laid out by the House "disturbing," charging that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine, an ally engaged in warfare with Russia, in an effort to extract political favors for personal gain.
"Although President Trump has done everything in his power to stonewall the House’s investigation, numerous nonpartisan military and career professionals have provided testimony relating this alleged abuse of power."