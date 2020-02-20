DUNKIRK — Flanked by Western New York Vietnam War veterans Thursday, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer called on federal agencies to “stop playing games” and approve health care benefits to those who are suffering from exposure to Agent Orange.
Schumer, the Democrats’ minority leader in the Senate, made a stop at Dunkirk’s Memorial Park to call on the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), to end a years-long delay and add new conditions to the Agent Orange presumptive conditions list.
“It’s unfathomable that the administration is refusing to do right by our nation’s veterans, including the more than 240,000 New York veterans that bravely served during the Vietnam era, and has unilaterally blocked the VA from expanding healthcare benefits to those exposed to Agent Orange,” Schumer said in a press statement.
In Western New York, there are more than 32,000 Vietnam War-era veterans, the largest concentration in Upstate.
He said “it is high time” for the federal government to accept the substantial proof linking bladder cancer, hypertension, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism to Agent Orange exposure.
Agent Orange is a catch-all for the chemical defoliants U.S. forces used on the jungles of Vietnam, hoping to destroy the leaf canopy that helped hide North Vietnamese forces.
Schumer, the senior New York senator, has sent a letter to OMB and the VA demanding a detailed explanation as to why they continue to block billions in health care coverage and benefits for thousands of Vietnam-era veterans. A 2016 National Academies report suggests that bladder cancer and hypothyroidism were associated with veterans’ service, while it clarified that veterans with “Parkinson-like symptoms” should be considered eligible under the presumption that Parkinson’s disease and the veterans’ service are connected.
Following this report, former VA Secretary David Shulkin announced that he would be adding the three conditions to the Agent Orange presumptive conditions list in the near future — which would allow Vietnam War-era stricken by these illnesses to receive health care benefits.
However, Schumer points out the announcement never came.
Diagnoses of hypertension among Vietnam War-era veterans have also been linked to Agent Orange exposure. Schumer secured a provision in the recently-passed budget deal requiring OMB and the VA to issue a detailed report to Congress on the delay in adding these conditions to the presumptive conditions list, but he says the report was “woefully insufficient” and both agencies have failed to properly explain why they are denying Vietnam veterans.
Schumer said this shortchanges veterans and their families and he urged the agencies to take the necessary steps to ensure New York veterans, who risked their lives to defend their country, receive the health care and benefits they need and deserve.
Schumer explained that per the Agent Orange Act of 1991, the VA automatically accepts that if a Vietnam veteran physically served in Vietnam between January 1962 and May 1975, it is probable that the veteran was exposed to an herbicide agent like Agent Orange.
Furthermore, the act established a list of “presumed” diseases that the VA stipulates are caused by Agent Orange exposure.
Schumer said “veterans should not have to wage their own war to gather the scientific facts and medical opinions in order to receive the care and benefits needed to treat the illnesses they contracted because they served our nation.