The state’s delegation to Congress is asking for funds to fight toxic algal blooms on lakes be pushed to the front of federal efforts.
On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to push forward efforts to help combat harmful algal blooms, which threaten area lakes and ponds during the summer months.
“Now that we have secured a significant funding boost for the Army Corps’ anti-algal blooms programs, I am urging the Army Corps to make New York the top priority when expanding harmful algal blooms pilot programs in 2020, “ said the Democratic Senate Leader.
The bipartisan fiscal 2020 appropriations acts signed into law in December included a $24 million allocation for the Aquatic Plant Control Program and and additional $16 million for the Aquatic Nuisance Research Program, both of which operate pilot programs designed to better combat and understand the spread of HABs. Language in the package also encourages the agency to look at HABs in the Great Lakes given the historic water levels on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
“The toxic algae blooms that are infecting lakes across Upstate New York not only threaten local communities, drinking water sources, ecosystems and public health, but also hurt our local outdoor economics by closing beaches and limiting recreational activities. Our Upstate lakes may have suffered well over 1,000 of these harmful algal blooms just this year—they are being plagued, and require federal help to implement a cure,” said Schumer. “That’s why in the bipartisan spending package I fought to secure two significant funding boosts for the Army Corps of Engineers programs designed to combat harmful algal blooms, and am now urging it to spend some of that funding on New York’s waterways. To successfully battle the blooms, New York is going to need the Army Corps’ expertise and support.”
According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, more than 1,100 reports of potential HABs were submitted in 2019. Of those, at least 100 were reported in Western New York; and at least 95 in the Southern Tier. While not all tested positive, hundreds did.
Most large bodies of water in the region have seen blooms in the past seven years reported on the DEC’s website, including the Allegheny Reservoir, Quaker Lake and Red House Lake in Allegany State Park, Lime Lake in the town of Machias, and Alma Pond, Andover Pond and Cuba Lake.
In 2019, small blooms were reported on Rushford Lake, Quaker Lake in Allegany State Park, while multiple blooms were reported into October in the Allegheny Reservoir.
Gastrointestinal distress and contact dermatitis are the most common side effects in humans, usually resolving in a day or two. Eating fish that were living in waters with algal blooms have also caused side effects in humans.
The DEC recommends not drinking, preparing food, cooking or making ice with untreated surface water, regardless of signs of algal blooms. Field water treatments — like boiling, chlorine and filtration — are often ineffective, but public water treatment systems can safely remove them. If coming into contact with blue-green algae, the DEC recommends rinsing thoroughly with clean water, seeking medical attention if symptoms include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or if breathing difficulties occur after drinking or having contact with blooms or untreated surface water.
Blue-green algae is believed to be one of the earliest forms of life to evolve on Earth, coming into existence between 3.5 billion and 2 billion years ago. Using photosynthesis, which converts carbon dioxide and water into sugar for energy, the bacteria are believed to have been involved in converting the early atmosphere of the planet into one rich in oxygen — making them responsible for the evolution of life as seen today.
While some species of blue-green algae are harmless, others produce toxins that can pose health risks to people and animals if swallowed, touched or inhaled while swimming. Deaths to livestock and pets have been reported when the animals consume large amounts of algal scum from shorelines. This includes a case in Wilmington, N.C., over the summer when three dogs died after swimming in a pond with an algae bloom. However, there are no confirmed human deaths from algal toxins.