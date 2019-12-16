ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s School of Business will offer a bachelor’s degree program in Sports Management beginning in fall 2020.
St. Bonaventure has offered a popular minor in sports management for years and will add several new courses to elevate the program to a major. Students can still minor in sports management.
By the time they reach junior status, students seeking a bachelor’s degree must declare a sports management concentration in either accounting, finance, human resource management or marketing.
“This is a business degree at its core,” said Dr. Matrecia James, dean of the School of Business. “We are preparing business leaders to work in the business side of sports using the same management, financial, operational, and marketing skills as any other business or industry.”
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the sports management job market will see expansion through 2028.
All sports management majors need to complete two one-credit, 50-hour internships (called practicums) in the university’s Department of Athletics and a three-credit, 150-hour internship.
“These are invaluable experiences that provide direct exposure to the business world of sports,” James said. “The ability to work with a highly respected Division I athletics program will only make the experience more rewarding.”