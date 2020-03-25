ST. BONAVENTURE — The president of St. Bonaventure University says “I will do everything in my power” to ensure the Class of 2020 is honored with a commencement ceremony.

“The last few weeks of your college career, especially at a place as special as Bona’s, should be an unforgettable time in your lives,” DePerro said in a Wednesday message to the class. “Unfortunately, it’s unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.”

Because of the global pandemic, he said, college graduations this spring are taking a back seat to more immediate concerns.

On Monday, in compliance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order, all administrative offices and many student services at St. Bonaventure shifted to remote operations.

Food service, housekeeping, residence life, tech support and security services are still provided on campus to the fewer than 100 students who have met a hardship criteria to remain on campus.

Nevertheless, DePerro promises: “I will do everything in my power to celebrate graduation with you, on this campus, in a manner you deserve, sometime later this year.”

He said he hopes graduates will come back to campus for this celebration, but it will be understood if it isn’t possible for all.

“Given the uncertainty the entire nation is dealing with, it would be inappropriate to choose a specific date at this moment, but the university is committed to your commencement ceremony,” he said.

Meanwhile, DePerro noted how hard professors are working to make the final weeks of academia as rewarding as possible. He urged students to reach out to them if you have any concerns, or to contact any office on campus for assistance.

He said the university’s intention is to mail diplomas on the same schedule as it would normally so graduates can proceed with career or graduate school plans.

“This storm will pass and one day, when you reflect on this time, you’ll realize that the decisions made were focused on ensuring safety for our world,” DePerro said. “As we often say, ‘Once a Bonnie, always a Bonnie,’ so your journey with us will never end.”