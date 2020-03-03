ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University will offer a new online master’s degree in business analytics in the fall.
Data professionals are among the most sought-after personnel in the country and the curriculum of SBU’s Master of Science in Business Analytics is aligned with the analytic, technological and professional skill sets needed by employees to navigate big data.
“As businesses become increasingly complex and sophisticated, professionals who can navigate the convergence between big data, business and technology bring great value to those companies," said Joseph E. Zimmer, provost and vice president for academic affairs. "The Master of Science in Business Analytics prepares professionals for those challenges."
Graduates of the online program will be prepared for a wide range of roles in the data science and analytics (DSA) framework, with specific career paths depending on their industry, experience level and technical backgrounds, from data scientists and financial analysts to marketing managers.
"Knowledge and skills obtained from this degree offering will enable students to refine and translate unprocessed data into useable information that can be utilized to make informed business decisions across all functional areas of organizations,” said Matrecia James, dean of the university’s School of Business.
This new degree is expected to empower professionals to change careers or to take advantage of new opportunities and expand their current career path, James said.
