ALLEGANY — St. Bonaventure University seniors and graduate students will celebrate their years of work earning their degrees when “A Celebration of Graduation” is broadcast at 2 p.m. Sunday on the university’s YouTube channel.
The online event is being held due to the pandemic.
Tom Missel, St. Bonaventure’s chief communications officer, said the event will feature well wishes from faculty and staff and brief messages from Adrian Wojnarowski, class of 1991, of ESPN, who was to be the keynote speaker.
Also featured will be senior Dana Porzio, who was the selected student speaker; the university’s two Ideal Bonaventure Students, Trevor North and Michelle Onofrio; and Dr. Dennis DePerro, who will address students and then officially confer their degrees at the end of the event just before a slide show of the graduates.
“Dr. DePerro committed to the students in April that the university would host an on-campus ceremony for this class later this year and he will announce the dates on Sunday’s broadcast,” Missel said.
He noted there are two other events to be broadcast related to commencement.
They include the traditional ROTC Commissioning Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday to be broadcast on Zoom and streamed live on the Seneca Battalion’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SenecaBattalion.
In addition, the university will conclude its series of virtual Masses from the SBU Chapel with an 11 a.m. Mass on the University Ministries YouTube page. While the event is not the traditional Baccalaureate Mass, which will take place later for the in-person ceremony, graduating students will be acknowledged during the program.
Of the Ideal Bonaventure Students for the class of 2020, the university said Onofrio is from West Haven, Conn. and North is from Westfield. They were selected by a committee as they exemplify the spirit of St. Bonaventure and the ideals of St. Francis through community service and academic excellence.
The ROTC graduating seniors who served as cadets at the university will be commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army Saturday.
The St. Bonaventure cadets are part of Team Seneca of the Southwestern New York ROTC Battalion, which comprises cadets from St. Bonaventure, Alfred State College, Alfred University, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Houghton College and Jamestown Community College.
Among the cadets to be commissioned are two area high school graduates.
Cierra Grimaldi, a health science major from Cuba, enrolled in ROTC on a 2.5-year scholarship in the spring of 2018. She served as a tactical instructor.
The daughter of Joe and Dinah Grimaldi, she will be commissioned into the Army National Guard as a medical services officer.
Michael Rickicki, a philosophy major from Bolivar, enrolled in ROTC on a 3.5-year scholarship in the spring of 2017. He served as captain of the battalion’s Ranger Challenge team, then served as the battalion senior tactics instructor his senior year. He received the Military Science Award from St. Bonaventure University and the Reserve Officers’ Association Award.
The son of Scott Rickicki, who is a veteran, and Michelle Rickicki, Michael will be commissioned into the Colorado National Guard as an infantry officer.