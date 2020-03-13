ST. BONAVENTURE — Starting next week St. Bonaventure University will offer its classes only online for the next two weeks, through March 27.
Students can choose to stay on campus or return home.
All online classes will start no later than Wednesday, although some could start as early as Monday. University officials said that faculty will reach out to students to explain scheduling.
All in-class instruction is suspended at least until March 27, but the campus will remain open.
“Students who feel safer staying on campus — and many have indicated that to myself and colleagues — can do so,” SBU’s president, Dr. Dennis DePerro, said in a message to the campus community. “I’ve received many messages from parents expressing the same sentiment.”
Faculty and staff are expected to report to work as usual to maintain services for our students who choose to remain.
“Our hope is to have all students back on campus to resume in-class instruction on Monday, March 30,” DePerro said. “However, I will meet regularly with senior management to evaluate the situation to determine if an extension is necessary.”
The SBU president said offering students the flexibility to return home and continue their studies if they desire is prudent. The development is “based on an abundance of caution” as the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold across the country.
Students are asked by the university to report by Sunday their decision on whether to remain on campus or return to their hometowns.
Earlier this week, SBU restricted campus visitors, canceled events and eliminated extracurricular activities.
The university will remain open. Food services, Student Success Center, Friedsam Library and the Wellness Center will operate on their regular schedules, with limited availability in the Richter Recreation Center.