ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University has canceled its summer abroad program in China because of the coronavirus outbreak, while decisions on other study abroad programs will be made in the coming weeks.
Dr. Dennis DePerro, president of the university, addressed coronavirus in a message to the St. Bonaventure community posted Wednesday.
DePerro's message indicated that only one St. Bonaventure student studying abroad this semester was in a high-risk zone, but that student has returned to the United States and will be completing her program online at home.
"In the meantime, we are encouraging students to hold off on booking flights for summer programs unless they purchase travel insurance or buy a transferable ticket in case the programs are canceled," the message reads.
Students who traveled abroad over spring break to either a CDC-designated high-risk country or a region in the U.S. where “community spread” of the virus has been determined, and who experience flu-like symptoms upon return from their travels, are strongly urged to see a doctor and not return to campus until they feel better.
"As this global health crisis evolves, we are taking precautionary steps on campus to prepare, including the possibility of providing support for international students who might not be able to get home this summer," DePerro wrote. "We’re also developing a plan in case the spread of COVID-19 ends up impacting the academic schedule."
The SBU president strongly recommends visiting the Centers for Disease Control website to learn more about the disease, and he indicated the "CDC is also working hard to eradicate social stigmas" associated with the outbreak.
"The health and safety of St. Bonaventure’s students, faculty, and staff are of paramount importance," he wrote.
DePerro urged all to take precautions, as advised by the CDC, to attempt to limit spread of the coronavirus.