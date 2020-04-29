ALLEGANY — An Allegany man with a white beard and a red Santa Claus hat has been bringing a smile to motorists faces as they drive along East Main Street for the past month.
Bob Olkowsky stands outside the Allegany Village Offices — or sits in his car in rainy weather — waving and smiling at passing cars with people whose lives he’s just made a little brighter in these dark days of the coronavirus.
Santa just appeared on East Main Street around noon on April 8, recalls Village Clerk Kim Roth. She went outside and asked if she could get a photo for the village’s Facebook page.
The caption for the photo was “The Spirit of Christmas doesn’t just have to be in December” and “Happy Thoughts are needed in times like this.” It had 133 likes, 23 shares and 16 comments
Roth said, “He’s out there every day for an hour or so. He just started showing up. No one asked him. It’s good for morale.”
The village clerk thinks people look forward to seeing Santa in the spring — especially during the New York Pause — when all but essential workers are supposed to stay at home, except for essential travel.
“I hear people honking and see them waving back,” she said. “People notice it. He’s got the beard, the red hat and shirt. I haven’t heard any complaints.”
Olkowsky, who has been portraying Santa for the past four years, said in early April “I’ve got to do something to put the happy face on people.” Much of his work is around the Christmas holiday.
Standing out and waving in his Santa hat, beard and red shirt, Olkowsky quickly found he was lifting his spirits as well as those going by, honking and waving back.
Everyone waves, Olkowsky said. Some people pull into the Municipal Building’s parking lot and he talks to adults and kids at a respectful social distance. Like others, he’s looking to open things up when it’s safe.
Sometimes Olkowsky reads the newspaper on the bench in front of the Village Offices. He only dons his mask when someone approaches. One woman stopped with coffee and a donut.
He’s also gone to the Tops Market parking lot to wave at traffic and hear honking horns and see people waving back at him — truckers included.
“People looking for something like this,” Olkowsky said. “It seemed like a nice thing to do. People need an uplift. I hope what I’m doing brings a smile to their faces.” He assures people he’s not crazy.
“I hope it brings a small amount of joy to people and to the kids,” he said. “If it brings a smile, it’s fine. I’m getting a lot out of it. The kids lift my spirits.”