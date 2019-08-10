Sample the best at ‘Taste of Ellicottville’

ELLICOTTVILLE — Food lovers from all over the area and beyond will flock to the 34th Annual Taste of Ellicottville Saturday and Sunday to sample the mouthwatering goodies offered by more than 23 local food establishments.
Whether they are connoisseurs of fine cuisine or people who just love to eat good food, hungry visitors can sample the best of Ellicottville’s fine restaurant menus from noon to 4 p.m. each day — rain or shine. Entrees, desserts, healthy choices and non-alcoholic drinks will be some of the featured choices.
Barb Pump, project development manager for the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, said the booths will be set up “cafe-style” on both sides of Monroe Street. Both ends, from Hughey Alley to Martha Street, will be closed off. Tables and seating will be out among the tents to provide a place for families of all ages and sizes to enjoy their tastings.
Each restaurant’s signature dish will be sampled by judges in front of a live audience.
According to Executive Director Brian McFadden, the judging and Chopped Competition, managed by Chef Dean Metzger from the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, will take place at the Winery of Ellicottville Main Stage. The judging begins around noon on Saturday and awards will be presented afterward, the same day.
This year’s Taste lineup includes Balloons Restaurant & Nightclub, John Harvard’s Brew House, Cupcaked Bakery, Dina’s, Dina’s at the Mont, Ellicottville Brewing Company, Ellicottville Distillery, Finnerty’s Taproom, The Gin Mill, Katy’s Café, Madigan’s, Monroe Street Brick & Brew, The Public House Ellicottville, Seneca Allegany Casino & Resort, Silver Fox Steakhouse, Steelbound Brewery & Distillery, West Rose (new, opening this fall, next door to Kazoo II), The Tee Bar, Tim & Bonnie’s Pizza, TOPS Markets, Villaggio, Watson’s Chocolates and The Winery of Ellicottville.
Tiffany Frentz, co-owner of Tim & Bonnie’s, said this is their seventh Taste. She said they’ve made many new friends and customers over the years at the event.
“We like getting to showcase our food, but we especially like getting to meet new people and introduce them to our restaurant,” she said.
Tim & Bonnie’s will feature samples of their pizza selection including cheese and pepperoni, steak, or white; wings with sweet red chili, honey mustard, barbecue, Chiavetta’s, or garlic parmesan; Mac and Cheese, meaty or Buffalo chicken; Street Corn; and mini taco salads.
Sysco is the presenting sponsor; other corporate sponsors include Northtown Automotive Companies, Labatt Brewing Company, EllicottVillas, and Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino.
This is a free, family-friendly event; however, there is a cost for the tickets to purchase food. Tickets are $1-$4 this year, and they can be purchased at the ticket tents on each end of Monroe. One will do cash and credit; the other will do only cash. Brochures with a map and menu will be available for all participating restaurants at the ticket booths.
For more details about the Taste event, call the chamber at 699-5046 or email Pump at barb@ellicottvilleny.com.