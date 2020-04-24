SALAMANCA — Although students and staff and no longer in the buildings, construction work continues at the Salamanca City Central School District with its ongoing capital project.
On April 6, shovels hit the dirt at Veterans Memorial Park for the complete renovation of the athletic facilities there while demolition and construction at Seneca Intermediate and Prospect Elementary schools continue on district campuses.
Representatives from Turner Construction updated the Board of Education on the project’s status Tuesday during the regular board meeting held via Zoom video conferencing.
Project leader Michelle Miller said there are four phases of the project active as of April 21, with work begun nearly 18 months ago finishing up at the main campus on Iroquois Drive and work at Prospect Elementary which kicked off in June 2019 on schedule.
At the main campus, the new multipurpose area at Seneca Intermediate is scheduled for completion by the end of the month, said Julian Schopp from Turner. He said new furniture and kitchen equipment for the adjacent serving area is expected to be delivered at the end of next week.
“We also got a jump on the high school main parking lot with the current school shutdown, and that is expected to be turned over at the end of August,” he explained. “The sidewalk replacement in the main parking lot has been ongoing through the month of April and will continue as long as the school remains shutdown to students and faculty.”
Meanwhile, crews have been continually working on the library renovation in the former main office space at Prospect as well as moving up demolition of the kitchen and serving area in the cafetorium, said Jim Templeton from Turner.
“We’re still targeting a project completion at the end of August,” he said. “There is a lot of progress being made right now. We’re right on schedule.”
Templeton said the new fire alarm system is also in the process of being installed even though it was originally scheduled for summer.
Miller said phase 3.1, the new Seneca Intermediate parking lot and roofing on a portion of the high school, is expected to be completed this summer and early fall but could be done sooner.
“So if school were to not go back in session, we would look to jump-start that roof sooner,” she said. “But to actually remove that roof and replace it is scheduled for a June 29 start.”
The Veterans Memorial Park portion of the project, phase 3.2, saw many of the targeted trees and structures scheduled to be removed gone by April 18, Miller said. After more landscaping and prep work in the coming weeks, underground site utilities will be installed by June, new lights and scoreboard by August, the complete field turf by October and the new bleachers and press box by November.
“We have new three buildings that will complete by the end of October, which are the baseball team rooms and storage and baseball dugouts,” she explained. “The new press box and toilet room for the baseball field and then the concessions, team rooms and toilets for the main multi-purpose field will be mid-November.”
Miller said some final landscaping work will be completed in the spring of 2021 with substantial completion expected by the end of April.
Phases 3.3 and 3.4, concerning the athletic field upgrades at the main campus and the new wing addition at Prospect Elementary, are still in the planning stages, Miller added.
