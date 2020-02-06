Salamanca school officials tour new Prospect offices

SALAMANCA — Visitors to Prospect Elementary School will soon have a new main office to report to when entering the school, as district officials and Board of Education members saw last week.
During the school board’s regular meeting Jan. 28, about two dozen people went on a short tour with architects and engineers from Turner Construction and HUNT-EAS through the new office space, which is nearing completion.
The renovation of the former library and computer lab into the new main office is part of Phase II of the district’s ongoing capital project. The principal, nurse and office staff are expected to move in over the week before the Presidents’ Day break.
Once completed, a new secure entrance will have those entering the building report directly to the main office through a locked vestibule. Previously, once visitors were given access to the building, they had to walk 25 feet to the office, with the ability to go directly into the library or down the hall to the cafeteria without checking in a potential security issue.
After the main office move is complete, crews will begin clearing out and renovating the current main office into the new library and computer lab, which includes reworking the main hallway. The current hallway would become part of the library and the new hallway would cut through a portion of the old library not needed for the new office.
Before the tour, Turner and HUNT representatives updated the school board on the status of the ongoing project.
Julian Schopp from Turner gave an update on Phase I, which includes the high school, Seneca Intermediate School and the bus garage.
He said construction activities for February regarding the STEAM wing and Seneca additions, such as the multipurpose room and serving area are ongoing through the winter.
“The multipurpose and serving area is scheduled to complete the end of April 2020,” Schopp said. The roof replacements at the high school and bus garage have met substantial completion, he added.
Next, Jim Templeton from Turner gave an update on Phase II at Prospect. He said the main office renovation is nearly complete with only final punch list items expected to begin Feb. 7 with staff moving in next week.
“On the 17th is when the contractors will start the new library construction,” he said. “During that break, the temporary walls will go up.”
Templeton said after the site is secure, the demolition work will start and continue for a few weeks into March. Also, the kitchen renovation work would begin in April, he added.
Looking to the next aspect of the project, Jake Zurlick from HUNT gave an update on Phase III, which includes Veterans Memorial Park and other district improvement projects.
The first area of focus under phase 3.1 includes the new Seneca parking lot and entry off of Fern Avenue and the high school and main campus roofing. Construction is expected to begin March 16, weather dependent, with completion by the beginning of October.
Phase 3.2 is everything at Vets Park, including new turf fields, team rooms and restrooms, seating structures, access road, parking lots and a walking path. The estimated construction start is April 1 with a substantial completion date of April 2021.
Phase 3.3 includes the district office addition, main campus facade updates, parking lot renovation and athletic facility updates. The design of 3.3 is just beginning with the final documents and designs expected to be submitted to the state for approval by August 2020. Depending on state approval and the bid process, construction would begin in March of 2021 with a substantial completion date of September 2022.
Finally, Alan Guidera from HUNT gave an update on Phase 3.4, which concerns an addition for Prospect classrooms and a STEAM room as well as cafeteria renovations. The design process for that is underway with an estimated state submission goal of May 1. With the anticipated approval and bid process set for the fall of 2020, construction is expected to begin in winter 2021 with substantial completion estimated for the spring of 2022.