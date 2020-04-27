Salamanca school invites participation in ‘Salamanca Blooms’ challenge

SALAMANCA — Though the weather hasn’t been cooperating, spring is here in Western New York, and those at Seneca Intermediate School are hoping to bring some May flowers to the community despite the April showers.
The Seneca STEAM Team is inviting local families to participate in their Salamanca Blooms challenge, a social media crafts activity that’s creative fun for the whole family.
“This is a fun activity to do with the members of your household to rid boredom and join the community together during these unique times,” a release from the STEAM team said.
Families are asked to draw, color or paint a large, colorful flower of your choice. All you need is a blank, white piece of paper and some coloring utensils. Then, hang it up in any window in your home that can be seen from the street.
“This way, when you are driving through your town, or taking a walk outside, we can boost the community’s spirits and have a little fun looking at our neighbors’ art and finding some good news out of today’s craziness,” the STEAM team said.
Once your masterpiece is complete, take a picture and share it on the Salamanca City Central School District Facebook page with the hashtag #SalamancaBlooms, email it to your child’s teacher or submit it in Class Pages.
This project was inspired by the viral Going On a Bear Hunt challenge, and the Seneca STEAM team wanted to create their own version for the community.
“Let’s show our community spirit and support through flower making,” the team added.
Please post your flowers on your windows by May 1.
For more information or questions, email Annie Kostrzewski at akostrzewski@salamancany.org.