SALAMANCA — Salamanca City Central School District officials have tentatively announced June 12 as the last day of school for students.
Dismissal is set for 10 a.m. that day.
The announcement is in accordance with an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said district superintendent Robert Breidenstein. The order is subject to further guidance from Cuomo and the Department of Health.
The order also states that May 22 will now be a regular day of school attendance. That date had previously been scheduled as a day off for students and staff for the Memorial Day holiday.
“We will work together as a district to properly celebrate the accomplishments of our students, staff and community,” Breidenstein said. “The past few months demonstrate the true ‘Warrior Spirit.’”
Principals at each of the district’s three schools will share direction in the coming weeks on how students can collect their materials and devices left at school. They will also share plans for virtual send-off celebrations for students and staff to bring closure to the school year.
The COVID-19 pandemic closed Salamanca schools on March 16. Since then, students have met virtually with teachers and completed assignments online or through delivered homework packets.
“We are so proud of the hard work that Prospect students are completing while they are at home,” said Gayle Pavone, Prospect Elementary principal. “We can’t wait to celebrate your child’s successes. Remember to continue to play nice, work hard and be kind.”
Pavone encouraged families to join the “Prospect Elementary, Go Warriors” Facebook group to stay up to date with happenings at the school.
At Seneca Intermediate School, Nicole Beaver was starting her tenure as principal when schools were shut down in March. In early May, the governor ordered that they remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
“This is not the beginning I was expecting as I began my career as Seneca principal,” she said. “The past few months have been challenging for everyone, but as a district we have persevered. The students, parents and teachers have excelled at remote learning.”
Beaver urged students to stay dedicated to their school work.
“I cannot wait to meet you all,” she added. “I am a proud principal. I know if we can get through this together, we can do anything.”
High school principal Christopher Siebert commended teachers, students and families for their persistence the last two months.
“No one could have imagined or planned for what happened this year,” he said. “The job that you as students, the teachers and the community did was absolutely amazing. I am so proud of what we accomplished. We are Warriors. There is no place I would rather be. I can’t wait to celebrate with all of you.”
Information about high school graduation and summer program plans will also be released in the next few weeks. Food delivery to students and families will continue through June 26.