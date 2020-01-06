Salamanca's Labuhn reflects on eight years in County Legislature

SALAMANCA — For eight years, Sue Labuhn served as a member of the Cattaraugus County Legislature, representing the city of Salamanca and surrounding towns in District 5. She most recently served as minority leader as one of the few Democrats in the county’s lawmaking body.
But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
Since 2012, Labuhn has been involved with several major developments and changes in the county, but through it all, her duty as a legislator was to serve the people she was elected to represent.
“As I have told everyone, I leave with no regrets, only with a vast amount of knowledge and friendships,” she said.
In November, Labuhn lost her re-election bid for a third and final term to Republican candidate Laurie Hunt. Since then, Labuhn said she hasn’t had a real chance to check into her own personal feelings. It has only been over the holiday and running into people that she’s had to examine them.
“While I am not sad for coming up short in the numbers, I also realize after having reviewed the registered voter list that a lot actually did not vote,” she said. “That saddens me.”
In the weeks following the election, Labuhn said some came to her apologizing “because they were out of town, it just got away from them or thought I was a shoe-in.” When she heard this during the door-to-door campaign, Labuhn’s response was always, “Every vote matters and there are others that are running as well.”
Labuhn said she can’t imagine never voting, taking great pride that men and women put their lives on the line for her to have that opportunity. “We have so many opportunities from absentee and to now early voting, that there truly isn’t any reason not to,” she added.
During these past few months, in between the holiday seasons, helping at her church’s parish and family functions, Labuhn said she’s spent her time the same as she did while entering into the new year after being elected.
“I’ve been at all the committee, budget and landbank meetings I was assigned to. Attending community functions that I have been invited to is always high on my list,” she said. “I still owe the constituents to do my job till the last day.”
Labuhn participated in the 2020 county budget process with department heads, something she said she finds to be a passion. “I can’t explain how the money is spent if I’m not actively part of the process, so having been the chair and vice-chair of finance was right in my wheelhouse.”
On Dec. 11, the Legislature ended its year of resolutions, but Labuhn still had her obligations, including the projects in the county’s Land Bank that still needed to move forward. She said there were properties that have been demolished and needed to be sold to bidders and future ones to be demolished or rehabilitated to awarded bids.
FOR LABUHN, the past eight years gave her so much insight, she said, not only to governmental processes but the actuality of what the county deals with.
“This county is a very high-service county, from veterans to children with special needs right to our aging population, the county serves, in some fashion or manner, assistance to most if not all these people,” she said. “This is a huge responsibility to the county.”
Labuhn said to mention one accomplishment over another is hard, but noted some things she was proud of during her years, such as the assistance of intergovernmental funding for the county’s two nursing homes.
“But that comes with the county making a financial match of 50% to receive the federal funding,” she said. “If that funding should decrease or go away, it will be catastrophic for the nursing homes.”
She also noted the county’s environmental efforts, including supporting the Seneca Nation in the process of preventing the fracking waste by-products being dumped into the Allegheny River in Coudersport, Pa, and being part of the newly formed Cattaraugus Cornell Cooperative Extension, which Labuhn hopes will flourish in years to come with the right supports.
“This is important not only to the youth 4-H but to the agricultural community it now will assist with Ag Team put in place this year,” she added. “At one point the county considered not even funding 4-H.”
Whenever government can work together is a milestone Labuhn said everyone should be proud of, and that happened two years ago when the Democratic caucus voted to have Legislator James J. Snyder as chairman.
“It was not to be a slap to anyone else. We still stand by that he, at the untimely death of Chairman (Paula) Stockman, was the most qualified and appropriate person to lead all of us,” she said. “The record shows we were correct.”
Labuhn said the legislature kept the tax base at a minimum growth yet never cut any position or program for the county, she said, being able to do more in spite of the increasing mandates that are required.
In her hometown of Salamanca, Labuhn said the city’s newly renovated Pennsy Trail is something to be proud of.
“With my resolution with Legislator (Dave) Koch, the county secured $100,000 toward the scope of work,” she said. “With the initiative of the Seneca Nation and in-kind work of the city, a beautiful transformation of an unsightly area has emerged.”
While she wasn’t able to get the roads that are the state’s responsibility remediated, Labuhn said it’s encouraging that at least the dialogue between Senator Timothy Kennedy, Chairman of NYS Transportation committee, and the Seneca Nation has begun and that the respect that was lacking on coming to the table is now being felt. She said she is hopeful and has great faith that the compact issue will be resolved.
HOWEVER, LOOKING forward to the next four years, Labuhn said she has great concerns with one side of the aisle being in near-complete control, fearing nothing could get done.
“This certainly can be seen at the national level,” she added. “Not all are represented, and then egos or personal agendas surface and get in the way. I hope we don’t see that, as it would be devastating to our county.”
In the meantime, Labuhn said her immediate plans are to continue to help in the community and the county. “I have been asked to stay on the county’s Community Service Board. If appointed, I look forward to working with this vital group.”
Labuhn said she is currently vice president of the Our Lady of Peace Catholic Parish in Salamanca as well as President of its Altar and Rosary Society, which she said does amazing functions within the community and takes some of my time.
“My grandchildren have always kept me busy with their sporting events and after school curriculum so I hope to see more of them,” she added. Labuhn said she will also try to assist the Salamanca Railroad Museum moving forward, adding that they have a lot of great ideas but are in need of volunteers and financial support.
“This has been my community for nearly 60 years, and I plan to stay fully involved within the city and community as I have in the past,” she said. “I thank all who supported me during the past eight years, and I also want to thank those that did not. When those that felt the need to not support me, I used that time to reflect if I needed to change. Sometimes it was needed, and sometimes not.”
