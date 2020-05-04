Salamanca Rail Museum continues projects, looking ahead amid shutdowns

SALAMANCA — Research, renovations and developing projects continue at the Salamanca Rail Museum in hopes that the facility can soon open to visitors.
Director Jaré Cardinal said the museum was originally scheduled to open for the season April 14 but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening date is uncertain. In the meantime, much has been going on behind the scenes to improve the museum and its services.
Cardinal has spent months at home sorting through hundreds of boxes and folders containing documents, instruction booklets, time tables and, most importantly, personnel records from the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad (B&O) and the Buffalo, Rochester and Pittsburgh Railway (BR&P).
“I’ve been cleaning all the documents, papers and books that were stored at the museum,” she said. “They were in moldy, damaged folders so I sorted them out, put them into acid-free folders and new boxes. When I’m done with each group, I take it back to the museum.”
This sorting of personnel records led Cardinal to another interesting project that she has undertaken with the assistance of Sue Grey, who is retired from the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum. They are working on cards, similar to trading cards, that will not only highlight the various jobs of railroaders but will also feature individuals who held those jobs. These cards will be laminated and handed out to visitors who come to the rail museum.
“We are asking people to provide us with pictures and stories about railroad workers, whether it’s their father, grandfather, great-grandfather or other relatives who worked on the BR&P, B&O, Erie, PRR, Conrail or other railroads,” she said. “If people would like their family member to be featured on one of these cards, they can send their pictures and information to us via Facebook or email it to info@salrailmuseum.org.”
Cardinal said they are currently looking for a picture of Forrest D. Shadden who worked as a fireman, then an engineer on the B&O in Buffalo.
Once the project moves forward, Cardinal would like to get students from Salamanca involved because a lot of them have relatives or ancestors that worked on the railroad. She said it would be a good lesson for them to know how to research history, not just read about it.
THE STAFF took on a major renovation project this winter restoring the original waiting room of the passenger depot constructed in 1912 by the Buffalo, Rochester and Pittsburgh Railway. Cardinal said it has a ways to go, but it’s one step closer toward the future excursion train that is still in the planning stages.
Cardinal said they started to upgrade the large “N scale” model train layout that filled much of the room, but thought about the space they needed for passengers for their excursion train. She said they took it down and put it in a climate-controlled storage area where it will remain until the freight house is heated, climate-controlled and usable, along with other items including the Lionel train model.
“Our future plan for the freight house to be climate controlled will be the next thing,” she said. “The major exhibits will be out there where there’s a lot more space. We’ll have a couple of other model trains and also large exhibits with large pictures or murals of people working on the railroad. We have lots of tools and equipment for people to look at, but most have no idea how it was used. With the pictures, we can put the tools in context.”
The waiting room will include a kids’ table set up with toys and wooden trains — possibly Thomas trains, Cardinal said. She said kids love the trains and that’s another reason why the museum wants the excursion train. According to Cardinal, if they get the track down, they’ll be able to have a Thomas-theme at the museum, which is very popular in this region.
“We put the idea out to people in the region and they said they’d love it if the excursion train came to Salamanca. That would provide us with enough revenue to do a lot more with the yard and some of the restoration that we really need to do,” she said. “We are fortunate to receive a grant from Cattaraugus County each year that pays for the basics. Without that grant, we would not be able to stay open.”
THE MUSEUM has plans to bring more people to the Southern Tier, Cardinal said, and the rail museum would become a major part of that, but it’s in its early stages. They’re hoping the excursion train will be part of the plan to help revitalize downtown Salamanca.
Using laser scanning technology, board member Chris Costello created a 3D point cloud to document what the exterior of the museum and grounds look like now before more work is done.
“This technology gives us a tool to let us know what size buildings we have and where the limits of the grounds are, at this point,” she said. “A scale model could also be made from this documentation, which might be useful when we get to a point where we can do some big fundraising to support all the things we want to do.”
According to Cardinal, the museum has four cabooses on site that came from the Western Union and Pennsylvania, Baltimore & Ohio, Pennsylvania and Ohio railroads. There is also a flatbed car and a crew car.
Chris Costello’s troop sleeper from World War II is another. His luxury business car, built specifically for the Erie Railroad in 1929, is supposed to be coming in May, but the wheels need to be upgraded. Their most recent addition coming sometime this spring or summer is a “Burro Crane” to lay down track.
Cardinal said once the museum opens again, they’ll start up their volunteer program. There will be more things to do outside, and some volunteers can help record the paperwork in the museum’s collection.
If anyone has anything to contribute to these projects or needs more information, they should contact the museum by calling (716) 945-3133 or emailing info@salrailmuseum.org.
Visit the rail museum’s Facebook page for updates and photos of the new projects that are underway. Although the museum is currently closed, donations are gratefully accepted.
