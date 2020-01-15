SALAMANCA — Beginning his final year as mayor of Salamanca, Michael “Smitty” Smith continues to show his “Salamanca Pride.”
During the Common Council’s reorganizational meeting Jan. 8, Smith, who had previously announced he will not seek reelection in November, commended the council, city and community as a whole for what has been accomplished in the past three years.
“This will be my last tour,” the mayor said. “We’ve had a great run.”
Smith thanked the four members who have been on the council since he was elected in 2016, Ward 2’s Tim Flanigan, Ward 3’s Michael Lonto, Ward 4’s Sandy Magiera and Ward 5’s Janet Koch, as well as Ward 1 representative Jack Hill who was elected in 2018.
“Say what you want, but the city is rolling,” Smith said. “Positive things are happening.”
Smith noted several things the city has accomplished in his three years so far, including the playground on Highland Avenue, a new generator and HVAC system at the city municipal building and the rebuilding of Main Street.
“Celebrate Salamanca, the Christmas Parade and two of the largest Falling Leaves Festivals in years back-to-back,” he said. Smith also mentioned the clean-ups around the city with several abandoned properties being torn down, the senior center improvements and a grant for renovating the Nies Block building on Main Street.
The mayor also noted the improved relations between the city, Seneca Nation and the school district, culminating the upcoming Veterans Memorial Park revitalization project.
“The positives are happening around the city, and that’s your fault,” Smith said to the council. “Look at the things we’ve done when you add them all up, and it takes you a second to sit back and go, ‘We did all this,’ and that’s a really good thing.”
AS PART OF the reorganizational meeting, Ward 3 council representative Lonto was chosen as council president for the fourth straight year.
In addition to regular new-year business, the mayor re-appointed several city residents to their respective boards for new terms.
“They are absolutely all reappointments, with the exception of the city historian,” Smith said. “I talked with all of these people personally.”