SALAMANCA — After continuous trouble in the bathrooms at Crowley Park, the Salamanca Department of Public Works has changed the locks, replacing ones that many locals have had the key to for decades.
During recent meetings by the Common Council and the city’s recreation commission, discussions were held on how to check out the new keys, what renters must do in order to borrow a key and the cost of replacing a lost key.
“Now the pavilion bathroom keys ... will not open the concession stand (bathrooms), and vice versa,” explained DPW Superintendent Rob Carpenter. “If they’re lost or not returned, it costs $400 to re-do one lock, so we need to come up with something more than $25 for a deposit.”
The council initially planned to look at passing a new city ordinance in order to change how much the city requires as a deposit for the renting keys. Carpenter said language would have to be included to apply to the football field bathrooms as well as the pavilion’s building.
“The thing is the person with the key has to be the person who locks it up,” Carpenter explained. He said in the past, anyone could have locked the restrooms, but they were being left open.
One possible solution the council discussed is having parties who rent the pavilion make the same $25 deposit, but also sign a legal agreement to pay $400 if the key is lost or not returned.
“We don’t usually have problems with the people who rent the pavilion,” Carpenter said.
Compared to the dozens of copied keys throughout the city for the old locks, the new locks only have six keys available and cannot be copied, Carpenter explained.
Mayor Michael “Smitty” Smith said he’s had the old key for over 25 years, as had many others.
The council decided to keep the $50 fee and $25 deposit the same for renting the pavilion with the recreation commission left to review the requirements of the youth sports clubs who rent the parks out for several months at a time.
At its Jan. 13 meeting, the recreation commission discussed with the youth baseball and softball clubs what would be an appropriate amount as security for the keys. They decided on a deposit of $100 per set of two keys with the same understanding that if the keys are lost or not returned, $400 must be paid to redo the locks.
