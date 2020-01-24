Salamanca council honors 104-year-old city resident

SALAMANCA — Unknown to her at the time, several dozen relatives and friends of 104-year-old Mecanna Metzler gathered in the Salamanca City Courtroom Wednesday evening for a special presentation in her honor.
She was caught by complete surprise when addressed by Mayor Michael “Smitty” Smith.
“Mrs. Metzler, would you please come and join us?” the mayor asked her from in front of the courtroom.
“Who, me?” she replied, earning a big laugh and cheer from the crowd.
Metzler was the recipient of a special proclamation naming Jan. 22, 2020 “Mecanna Metzler Day” in the city.
“We are pleased and honored to join with her many relatives and friends in extending our best wishes on her 104th birthday,” Smith said.
Smith gave a brief biography of Metzler’s life, saying she was born Mecanna Satori in Salamanca on Jan. 11, 1916, and married her late husband, Malcolm Metzler, in October 1940 and lived in the city her whole life, being of service to friends, family and community.
“On behalf of our community, we extend to Mecanna our best wishes for many years of blessings, health and happiness,” he said. “Mecanna Metzler, you make us ‘Salamanca Proud.’”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council approved the submission of several grants for various projects in the city planned for this year.
First, the council authorized applying for an HGVT Hometown Takeover Grant in collaboration with the Salamanca school district, Seneca Nation and the Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce to request a makeover of certain portions of the city. Representatives from each met Wednesday to discuss the requirements for the grant, Smith said.
“We had a great meeting this afternoon,” he said. “I don’t know in my memory if that has ever happened with the four entities sitting at the table working together.”
City grant writer Sandi Brundage said the project would target a few areas in the city that need rehabilitating.
“HGTV staff will come in and renovate certain portions of the city as well as housing stock,” she said, mentioning the west side of Main Street south of the bridge as a possible choice. “So five houses and a certain portion of Main Street itself.”
Applying for the grant involves using video and photos of the city as the submission, Brundage said. She said using drones from the school and Nation’s media departments would be instrumental in collecting the video content, which can be no more than 20 minutes long.
“We feel like we’re very well-positioned because of our culture, because of our uniqueness,” Brundage said. “Everyone I’ve been talking to about it says the people are the heart of Salamanca, and I really feel like that’s true, but I also feel we could really use a shot in the arm when it comes to cleaning up and fixing up and looking to bring in business to our city and our homes.”
Next, the council authorized applying for a $1,000 Tree City US grant.
Brundage said she talked with Department of Public Works Superintendent Rob Carpenter and Board of Public Utilities General Manager Dennis Hensel about a need for planting trees in the city and where they could go.
In 2016, the city took down 77 trees. Brundage said they felt the city could have more trees available for residents who want them.
“Maybe not planting in the subways as much anymore, but when trees fall, replacing them when people want new trees in their property,” she said. “It’s only $1,000, but it could certainly get us some trees for some folks.”
Finally, the council authorized applying for a $100,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to continue work at the Highland Avenue Playground.
Brundage said this Phase III work would include filling in a ditch between the playground and the adjacent city-owned property and building a permanent restroom for the playground on the adjacent property.
“We were encouraged to do this based upon the fact that when the board members came last summer, we had to go knocking on a neighbor’s door to use their bathroom,” she explained.
The new restrooms would be a precast concrete structure, which could be installed quickly, Brundage said. All the city would have to do is have the utilities ready to hook up and a concrete slab to place the restroom on, she said.
