Salamanca capital projects continue to progress over summer

SALAMANCA — With most students and teachers out of the buildings for the summer, the Salamanca City Central School District’s capital project is in progress.
During the district’s last regular Board of Education meeting, representatives from HUNT AES and Turner Construction updated the board on the status of the first two phases of the project as well as planning for the next phase at Veterans Memorial Park and the campuses.
Jeff Robbins of HUNT gave an update on Vets Park project and noted they are trying to set up an early bid process.
“One of the things that we early on looked at is how can we streamline some of that design work and submission so that we can get out to bid early and try to avoid some of the issues we had last year with the late bidding, increased prices and all of that,” he said.
Robbins reviewed five bid packages that will eventually be used, the first of which includes a house being taken down on Fern Avenue for a new parking lot for Seneca Intermediate School. A roughly 80-space lot and bus loop would be built off Fern Avenue.
“We’re looking at submitting that in just a couple weeks in August, and get that approved and out to bid in early fall,” he said. Renovations of portions of the high school roof are also included in that package.
The next two packages would include all the work at Vets Park with one concerning the grounds work and the other concerning the buildings. Although everything was designed together, the work was split into two packages for a better chance of a quick approval from the state.
However, Robbins said there is a possibility that may change.
“The state has really accelerated their review times, which could benefit us,” he said. “It may actually bring package two and package three back together.”
The fourth package would concern the athletic fields, tennis courts and track at the main campus, the bus garage and the district office. The fifth and final package would be for work at Prospect Elementary School.
“We haven’t developed the detailed schedule for that yet,” Robbins said, but designing for package four is expected to happen in September and package five in October.
Michelle Miller of Turner Construction spoke on the current phase of the capital project under construction this summer.
At the main campus, the new office addition at Seneca Intermediate is expected to be completed by mid-September. Miller said current activities include mechanical systems, interior finishes and doors and hardware installation.
“The parking lot is part of the next project, so we have the gravel lot set up now for the opening,” she said.
For the STEAM wing addition in the high school, Miller said expected competition is for the beginning of October. Current work being done there includes brickwork, final mechanical, electrical and plumbing work and putting up the interior walls.
“As the scaffolding comes down in the next few weeks, you’ll be able to see the red and gray brick as you drive along Front Avenue,” she said.
Finally, the multi-purpose room, which is where some former computer labs, part of the library and the Seneca office was, is expected to be completed by April 2020, Miller said. Ongoing demolition of walls and opening up that space will continue, as will a structural modification to remove a column in the middle of the room.
“At the end of the summer, all the roofs in the current project will be complete,” she added. “The bus garage roof was also replaced. That was done in the spring.”
Looking ahead to the work at Prospect Elementary, Miller said the main office renovations began July 1 and are expected to be completed by mid-October. At that time, the former office space will be renovated into the new library, which is expected to be completed by April 2020.
Some kitchen work and technology upgrades are also ongoing this summer, she said.
In the spring and summer of 2020, Miller said work at Prospect would include kitchen and cafeteria renovations, fire alarm upgrades, a new HVAC system, renovations to the main entrance and corridor by the office and library and construction of a new canopy in front of the new office space.
District Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said they will schedule a Board of Education meeting at Prospect sometime in the fall so the board members can have a tour of the construction areas.