SALAMANCA — Salamanca City Central School District has announced Emma Fiske as valedictorian and Jordan Ray as salutatorian for the high school class of 2020.
Emma will graduate with a 99.347 average. In addition to her regular high school classes, she has taken four college-level courses her senior year.
Emma has been involved in many extracurricular activities over the years. She serves as secretary for the Class of 2020, National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, and Business/Marketing Honor Society. She is the yearbook editor this year.
Emma has also been a member of the Math Honor Society, Salamanca Youth Bureau Advisory Board, Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Advisory Board, DECA, concert band and Warrior Vision TV.
Athletically, she has participated in varsity soccer, bowling, softball and Unified Sports. She recently earned All-Western New York Scholar Athlete and first team league honors in bowling. In soccer, she won the league sportsmanship award. She received league honorable mention in softball.
Emma’s many academic and school honors include: George Eastman Young Leaders Award from the University of Rochester, Andrea Morton Memorial Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Cattaraugus County Award, Empire Girls State Representative, Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award, and Business/Marketing Honor Society Student of the Month.
Outside of school, Emma has been a Sunday school teacher for four years.
She plans to attend Nazareth College and study communication sciences and disorders. She would pursue a career in speech therapy.
Emma is the daughter of Susan and Darryn Fiske.
Jordan will graduate with a 96.279 average. She is taking four college courses her senior year.
Jordan has been involved in several extra-curricular activities. She has been president of the Salamanca Softball Booster Club, vice president for the Seneca Youth Council, DECA secretary, and treasurer for the Class of 2020 and the Business Marketing Honor Society.
Jordan has also been a member of Key Club, Cattaraugus County Youth Board, Salamanca City Youth Board, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Math Honor Society and Science Honor Society.
She has participated in varsity and USA swim, bowling, and softball. In swimming, she has twice been named most valuable swimmer. She has earned league all-star honors in bowling and softball, while also receiving sportsmanship and scholar-athlete accolades.
Jordan’s other honors include: Empire Girls State Representative, Altar Server of the Year, History Department Award, Youth Citizenship Award, Business Marketing Student of the Month, and University of Rochester Science Award.
She plans to attend D’Youville College to major in nursing. She would like to pursue a master’s degree in mental health and become a psychiatric nurse practitioner.
Outside of school, Jordan has been an altar server at Our Lady of Peace for seven years.
She is the daughter of Theresa Ray and the late Ricky Ray.
High school graduation is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. June 26 in the auditorium.