LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Chapter of S.C.O.P.E. made a donation of $300 to the Cattaraugus County Santa Sheriff’s Program Thursday evening at Little Valley American Legion Post 531.
S.C.O.P.E. chairman Mike Wesley presented the donation to Sheriff Tim Whitcomb, who was invited to speak at the meeting that evening. The sheriff explained his office works in partnership with the Division of Social Services and Cattaraugus County Community Action to identify families who are in need for the holidays. The Sheriff’s Santa Program provides these families with a Christmas meal and gifts.
Last year approximately 40 families benefited.
S.C.O.P. E. (Shooters Committee on Political Education) is a statewide organization dedicated to Second Amendment Rights with county-based chapters. The local chapter raises funds through the sale of raffle tickets and S.C.O.P.E. merchandise.