HINSDALE — The last big hurrah for yard sales kicks off Saturday morning.
The 11th annual Route 16 Yard Sales and Roadside BBQ event will run 43 miles on Saturday and Sunday, with 43 miles of yard sales, barbecue and other events from Olean to Yorkshire.
Chuck Strubel of Hinsdale, one of the organizers of the Route 16 Corridor Community Partnership, said he was astonished with the growth of the sales.
“It caught on in year one,” he said, adding that while around two dozen events, activities and sales are on the website as of Wednesday, “it’s hundreds, but we never know for certain because some people don’t register, they just put up a sign.”
“It truly draws people from far and wide,” he said, with visitors driving hundreds of miles to score sweet deals. “They come from Maine to Georgia, as far west as Indiana.”
Looking back at the growth of the event, “I never envisioned myself as a yard sale kind of guy,” he said, joking that he “swallowed hard” at the suggestion more than a decade ago. “It’s incredible.”
There’s a lot that goes into organizing such an event, he said.
“It takes almost four months of work, hand-in-hand with the folks from Cattaraugus County Tourism,” Strubel said. “They deserve a huge pat on the back.”
The Tourism website, at www.enchantedmountains.com/rt16, is still accepting sales to be listed and serves as the master list, Strubel added.
Sales officially run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but early birds and late bloomer sales are common.
“There’s an awful lot of sales that go on before 9 a.m., and go later than 5 p.m.,” he said. “If you drive along Route 16 at 7 a.m., you’ll see people parked out front of houses.”
Strubel also noted that, due to the traffic volume along the route, anyone driving the road should exercise caution and be on the lookout for pedestrians, quickly-stopping cars and other potential hazards.
Community selling sites — which serve as hubs for those who want to sell but don’t live right along the route — include:
- Olean — 3041 Route 16, hosted by Swimwear to Go; 2745 Route 16, hosted by Trappers Chicken BBQ.
- Hinsdale — Hinsdale American Legion.
- Franklinville — 75 N. Main St., hosted by Franklinville Fire Department.
- Yorkshire — 11976 Route 16, hosted by Suburban Adult Services Inc. and Yorkshire Fire Department.
Along the way, several barbecues are being hosted, including Trappers and at various volunteer fire departments, Strubel added.
“Feel free to partake in the restaurants, barbecues and gift shops along the route,” he said.
