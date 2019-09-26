OLEAN — Cindy Smith can hardly believe that she and her husband, Dale, have held the Rock City Park Gem-Mineral-Fossil Show for the past 12 years, or that they owned the park the past 18 years.
The couple said they’ve enjoyed each show, and hope that when visitors travel to the park at 505 Route 16 South for the 12th-annual 2019 show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 they’ll enjoy the new and enhanced features.
The rain or shine event has a $5 admission fee for adults and is free for children 12 and under. The fee includes admission to the park’s 45-minute hiking trail along the prehistoric ocean floor which contains the largest exposure of quartz conglomerate in the world. Visitors can also stop at the fluorescent rock room, the history museum and gift shop.
As for the vendors, Cindy Smith said her husband will be included in the group as he will have his own table to sell mineral wine stoppers made from stock at the shop.
“We’ll have wine stoppers made from amethyst, quartz, iron pyrite, orange and green calcite and optical calcite,” she said.
While the majority of vendors will be inside the building, several will also be outside. They include Dale Smith, who will spend a period of time making fresh squeezed apple cider in an apple press for visitors.
Cindy Smith said the park has been freshened up with a newly graded drive into the property and has repainted its Burma Shave signs along a stretch of the driveway. The signs, which have been displayed along the drive for more than 30 years, have uplifting messages, such as “You Will Soon Enter a Wonderland.” The signs are designed much in the tradition of Burma Shave Signs that dotted highways across the highway in the past.
Another fun feature is the park’s geographic road signs that let visitors know how far they are from areas such as China, Russia and other places the Smith family have visited.
As for food at the event, she said a vendor with a delicious specialty barbecue beef and salt potatoes, along with other items, will be on-hand for hungry hikers and visitors.
“One of my vendors, JTL Coinsmithing, should be really interesting,” she continued. “He said he and his son (who has special needs) are trying to do this together as a team. He said this is the first show they’ve done.”
Specifically, the coinsmith, who is from Olean, designs finger rings from coins.
For additional information on the show or the park, visit the park’s website at www,rockcitypark.com or call 1-866-404-ROCK.
