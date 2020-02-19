ROCHESTER — A Rochester-area man faces a federal charge for threatening U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and California Congressman Adam Schiff over their roles in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Salvatore Lippa II, 57, of Greece, is charged by criminal complaint with threatening to assault and murder a federal official on account of the performance of their official duties, and interstate communication of a threat.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr., who announced the charges Wednesday, said the charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean C. Eldridge, the criminal complaint alleges that on Jan. 23 the Washington, D.C. office of Schiff, the Democrat who was one of the House managers of Trump’s impeachment, received a threatening voicemail that included a death threat.
On Feb. 4, the Albany office of Schumer, a New York Democrat and fierce critic of the president, received a threatening voicemail that also contained a death threat.
The threats were reported to the U.S. Capitol Police, whose personnel began an investigation. The telephone number that both the calls originated from was traced back to the defendant, Eldridge said.
When questioned, Lippa admitted to making the threatening calls because he was upset about the impeachment proceedings, Eldridge added.
“The rights secured in our Constitution carry with them certain responsibilities,” Kennedy said. “When it comes to the First Amendment, that responsibility includes the obligation not to threaten to kill others.”
Kennedy said his office “will remain vigilant in our effort to uphold the rule of law and to reinforce the ideal that in America the entire concept of self-governance is fundamentally predicated on the responsibility that each of us has to control and govern our own behaviors.”