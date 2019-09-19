OLEAN — United Way of Cattaraugus County officially launched its annual campaign Thursday with the return of the campaign thermometer.
“We haven’t had a United Way thermometer in several years,” says Don Jones, president of the United Way. “It’s a great way to acknowledge the support we get from our donors and raise the visibility of the campaign.”
The goal for this year’s campaign is $325,000. Donations to the United Way support 19 member agencies and 21 programs in Olean and throughout Cattaraugus County.
In addition, the United Way donations also support mini-grants, which fund smaller projects, and community impact programs, like 2-1-1 of Western New York and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
“I think that is one of the best reasons to give to United Way,” Jones says. “When you give one dollar to the United Way, it doesn’t impact just one place. It impacts all ages, and every community in the County.”
For more information on United Way programs or to give to the United Way campaign, visit the United Way of Cattaraugus County’s website at www.uwcattco.org or call the United Way at 372-3620.
The campaign runs through December.