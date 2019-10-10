ELLICOTTVILLE — Dennis Eshbaugh, president and CEO of Holiday Valley Resort, announced a number of retirements and promotions to take place within Win-Sum Ski Corp., which owns the Ellicottville resort.
Allen “Skip” Yahn passed the gavel as chairman of the board of directors to John Northrup on Sept. 30.
Yahn has been on the Win-Sum Ski Corp. board since 1968 and served as chairman since 1995.
Northrup has been a member of the board since 1978, and serves as the vice president. He plans to continue Holiday Valley’s role as a leader in the ski resort industry. Skip will remain on as a board member.
Also, Bonnie Koschir, secretary of the board, was appointed as a member, filling a position left by the retirement of director Jerry Bianchi, who held the position since 2000.
Koschir plans to retire from her job as Holiday Valley’s vice president of resort operations in June.
To cover her position, Eshbaugh announced two new jobs have been created that will be filled by two “qualified and passionate young leaders in the company,” Nicole Klein and Kate Eshbaugh. These jobs began this month to allow for a full winter season of training under Koschir’s guidance.
Kate Eshbaugh, currently the health and safety manager, becomes the skier services director. She will direct the departments of ski patrol, risk management, guest services and food and beverage, and will also direct project management for the resort.
Niki Klein, currently the sales director, becomes the resort services director and will direct the departments of group sales, Sky High Adventure Park, customer service, mountain shop and facilities management.
“This is a critical time in the management of Holiday Valley and I’m excited to know that we have people within our company ready to step into these new expanded roles,” Dennis Eshbaugh said. “I’m confident the resort is in good hands.”