ALLEGANY — Perhaps the most poignant part of Tuesday’s Allegany Town Board meeting to address concerns about a recent house explosion on West Branch Road occured at the end of the gathering when a neighbor on the same road said a deal to sell his house fell through right after the explosion.
A room full of neighbors and residents of West Branch and Four Mile road areas spoke out about their concerns regarding the explosion, and the safety of their homes and well water, during the regular town meeting.
At issue is the Nov. 18 explosion of Ron and Betty Jo Volz’s home at 3699 West Branch Road. The family was not at home during the morning incident, and a family dog in the house escaped injury. As with a previous town board meeting in November, residents expressed belief and concern that the explosion could be linked to the drilling of oil wells by Dimes Energy that has been ongoing in that area since last spring.
The company had stated that as many as 400 oil wells will be drilled throughout the community and nearby areas of Nichols Run and Chipmonk Road within the upcoming years.
Lead investigators with the Cattaraugus County Fire Investigation Team say they have finished their part of the investigation, which determined the explosion, which leveled the Volz’s house, was accidental. They said the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), which wasn’t present at the meeting, is investigating the cause of the explosion and cannot say if there is or isn’t a direct link to the drilling.
Town Supervisor Kathy Martin opened the session by telling the residents the gathering was not a public hearing on the matter, and that they should ask questions that haven’t been addressed before.
She noted Dimes’ founder and president, Michel Piette, was present to answer questions on the incident, as well. Representatives of Dallas Morris drilling of Bradford, Pa., Matt LeBlanc of Dimes and Tim Zerfas, water specialist with the Cattaraugus County Health Department, were also present.
Martin said she has reached out to the DEC, Dimes and the state representatives for help in the matter. In particular, Martin has asked Dimes to pay for the cost of water well testing at all of the homes on the two roads to determine if the water is safe, given the amount of drilling taking place. The water at five homes in the area is currently being tested at the expense of county health department.
“I actually did get a response from state Sen. George Borello’s office, who said he had reached out to the DEC, Region 9,” Martin said.
When the meeting was opened to the audience, Judy Capozzi was first to speak and told all of those present that just a few months ago their main concerns were cutting their grass or gardening.
“Now we’ve had a house explosion and we’ve have safety concerns that we are living with now,” Capozzi said, while thanking Martin for attempting to help the residents. “There are no guarantees now, we just don’t know what is going to happen to our water supply; it’s going to hang over us forever.”
Another resident, Athena Godet-Calogeras, asked why a moratorium on the drilling couldn’t be enacted while the investigation on the cause of the explosion and safety issues regarding the water takes place.
“It seems to me that it’s just waiting for the next thing to happen,” Godet-Calogeras said.
Martin said the drilling is regulated by the DEC and the town has no control over stopping the project.
When a resident asked where the oil is being sent, Piette told the gathering it is trucked to the American Refining Group in Bradford. Piette also noted the company was very upset when the explosion occurred and was grateful no one was in the Volz home when the incident occurred.
“It’s an unfortunate catastrophe,” Piette stated, noting insurance companies representing his company and the Volz family will be at the explosion site to investigate.
He also noted that of the 160,000 wells drilled in New York state and Pennsylvania, this is the first time an incident such as this has happened.
“We believe wholeheartedly that this is a very unfortunate catastrophe, but also an unrelated coincidence,” Piette said. “In this country, you’re innocent until proven otherwise. We’re very confident that is going to be the end result.”
Ron Volz also spoke at the meeting and told Piette he and the other neighbors at the meeting wanted information on what caused the explosion.
“It could very well be a freak accident … I’m easy to get along with but, doggone it, I want answers,” Volz said.
Other residents asked similar questions on how long the investigation would take and if the incident hurts their property values how will that affect their taxes.
Hugh Paul, who owns a house on West Branch Road, summed up this question by telling everyone present about the failed sale of his home just before the explosion.
“All I had to do was agree to (the sale) but (the buyers) disagreed after this whole thing happened,” Paul said.