OLEAN — City officials want the public to know what a string of pedestrian crossing upgrades will mean in their neighborhoods.
The city Department of Public Works has set a pedestrian safety action plan meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the John J. Ash Community Center to fill in the public on how a $330,000 grant will be used to make crossings safer.
The city received a state Pedestrian Safety Action Plan grant in mid-2018. The award was part of $4.79 million allocated across Western New York for crossing projects. Planned improvements include Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and curb ramps, updated signs and striping, and Rapid Flashing Beacons at certain crosswalks.
Signalized intersections eyed for improvements under the plan include:
• East State Street at Rowland Avenue
• East State Street at Front Street
• West State Street at Seventh Street
Unsignalized intersections and mid-block crossings include:
• North Union Street at North First Street
• Alder Street at Prince Street
• Main Street at Center Street
• Washington Street at Washington West Elementary School
• The Allegheny River Valley Trail crossing at Constitution Avenue
The public meeting will explain in more detail the planned improvements. Any business owner or resident is invited to attend.
City officials originally sought $1 million in funding. When the application went in, the city hoped to improve 12 signalized intersections, as well as 16 other intersections and crossings focusing on schools, parks and West State Street.
No local share is required under the grant, meaning the projects will be fully funded by the state aid.
Several projects have begun with the funding. The first such project was to install “bump-out” curb extensions on King Street north of Seneca Avenue to calm traffic near King Street Park in 2018. Sidewalk and ramp upgrades were also made to the trail crossing on Constitution Avenue in late 2018, and an RFB system is planned, DPW officials previously told the Common Council.