OLEAN — Area residents and businesses are showing their appreciation to Olean General Hospital with donations of personal protective equipment and food from area restaurants.
A hospital official acknowledged individuals who have donated homemade facemasks and local companies producing face shields on 3-D printers.
“Our community has shown our hospitals a lot of love and kindness through this pandemic,” said Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates Olean General and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Intandem donated 1,000 square feet of storage space for the hospital to store supplies or equipment, Zewe said in an update the hospitals are providing twice a week.
For others interested in assisting the hospitals, the Bradford Hospital Foundation and Olean General Hospital Foundation have established COVID-19 Response Funds.
“Donations to this fund will be used to directly support our front-line staff as we face this pandemic,” Zewe said. “Funds raised will stay with each respective hospital.
For more information, or to make a donation, contact the BH Foundation, (814) 362-3200, www.brmc.com/foundation, or the OGH Foundation, (716) 375-7445, www.ogh.org/foundation.
Dr. William Mills, senior vice president, quality and medical affairs for Upper Allegheny, said due to the lack of testing kits, “It is important for our patients and residents to practice social distancing, staying home unless necessary and practicing good hand hygiene to prevent the spread of this virus.”
Both hospitals have implemented universal masking of all hospital employees after receiving a new shipment of masks earlier this week.
“We moved to universal masking to protect our healthcare workers from exposure to infected patients who may be asymptomatic or have not yet tested positive, as well as to protect patients and staff from others,” Mills said.
The hospitals’ practices at Foothills Medical Group, Omega Family Medicine and Bradford Regional Medical Services are offering phone and telemedicine appointments to patients who prefer to stay home during the pandemic, Mills pointed out. Patients interested in an alternative appointment should contact their primary care provider.
Temporary tents have been placed outside the emergency departments at Bradford Regional and Olean General . Once operational next week, the tents will be used to quick-triage patients in an effort to unburden the hospitals’ emergency departments. The tents will not be used as COVID testing sites.
“In anticipation of high patient surge, we are proactively erecting the tents outside the emergency departments to improve efficiency and better care for our patients,” Zewe said.
Both hospitals have an adequate supply of ventilators for for current volumes.
“Like all hospitals nationwide, we are challenged relative to acquisition of PPE and are competing with hospitals worldwide,” said Zewe. “That said, we have an adequate supply of PPE for our current volume. We don’t however have a stockpile. We are asking staff to conserve PPE. If we burn through supplies, even before we see a surge, we risk being in real trouble should we start seeing a stream of new COVID-19 patients.”
Zewe expects inventories of PPE will become more available in the coming days given the governor’s plan to centrally control and distribute PPE.
“We are awaiting a new supply of PPE, including 1,000 locally made face shields,” Zewe said.
For testing, hospital officials advise residents to contact their medical provider. Do not call the hospital or come to the emergency room. Healthcare providers will need to determine whether or not the individual needs to be tested.
The hospitals have suspended all visitation and continue to screen all individuals entering the facilities for high temperatures.
Mills advised people to stay home and avoid others if they are sick. “If you have a fever of 100.4 degrees F/38 degrees C or higher, a cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider and explain your symptoms. They will instruct you on how to proceed.
“If your symptoms are severe, such as difficulty breathing/shortness of breath, pain/pressure in the chest, please call the emergency room in advance,” Mills said. “They will give you instructions on how to get care without exposing other people to your illness.”
