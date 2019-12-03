OLEAN — With the ribbon cut on the first Downtown Revitalization Initiative project Monday, officials hope the remaining 11 projects will wrap up in the next few years.
The projects that received awards from the $10 million program include:
- $2 million for the redevelopment of the former Manufacturers Hanover building at 101 N. Union St. The project, to be led by Savarino Companies of Buffalo, would turn the seven-story vacant building into a mix of commercial and residential space. Originally, a December 2020 completion date was set.
Status: The owning government agency, the Olean Urban Renewal Agency, is planning a $700,000 roof and facade project for the structure in the spring. Once the work is completed, officials plan to finish the transfer of the building to Savarino to start construction with a 2021 opening. In addition, Savarino is also working on a restoration of the neighboring Siegels building under the same project umbrella, but without DRI assistance.
- $1.6 million to implement streetscape improvements on West State Street including improved pedestrian crossings, landscaping, sidewalks, lighting and street furniture.
Status: In development. Construction is now expected to begin in 2022 after the South Union Street project.
- $1.4 million to improve the South Union Street Gateway Corridor by eliminating a traffic signal and replacing it with roundabouts. The project will include bump outs, medians, a bike lane, crossing enhancements, and sidewalk replacements.
Status: In development. The first drafts of design work were unveiled to the Common Council in July. Construction is likely to begin in 2021.
- $1.2 million to implement Walkable Olean Phase III, which is aimed at East State Street west of Olean Creek. Improvements will be made to intersections and streets, and include medians, landscaping, bump outs, parking improvements, and a shared use path to tie the downtown into the Allegheny River Trail network, Bradner Stadium and War Veteran’s Park. The project listed an anticipated summer 2019 completion date.
Status: Final design phase began in November, with 2020 construction planned.
- $900,000 to improve the North Union Street streetscape. The project will include lighting, seasonal banners, sidewalk replacement, and seating in front of restaurants. Wayfinding improvements will also be made.
Status: In development. Officials expect a 2020 start, with the remaining work finished in 2021.
- $719,500 to renovate the Old Library and return it to a seven-day-a-week restaurant. In addition, the adjacent Old Library Inn will be renovated into a day spa facility. The project listed an anticipated December 2018 completion date.
Status: Ribbon cut Monday, opening set for Dec. 13.
- $600,000 to create a Downtown Revitalization & Rehabilitation Fund, which will provide matching grants to commercial property owners for façade renovations and interior renovations, including upper floor housing renovations or conversions and first floor retain improvements.
Status: Several projects have been cleared for development. Olean Business Development staff are working to make sure all are cleared by spring 2020 for construction.
- $411,250 to expand Four Mile Brewing Co. with a roof replacement; canning equipment purchased and installed; a space renovated for a commercial tenant and two apartments. The project listed an anticipated December 2019 completion date.
Status: Upgrades to brewing facilities were begun this summer, with a large grain silo and other equipment installed. Officials plan for more work in 2020.
- $350,000 to improve Oak Hill Park. Improvements include a seasonal stage and a dog park, updated lighting and landscaping, restoration of pedestrian paths, a handicapped-accessible park entrance, and other enhancements.
Status: City officials originally sought a larger allocation, and the scope of the project is under review pending decisions by the Common Council whether to allocate more funding to the project.
- $225,000 to establish a permanent home for the African-American Center for Cultural Development at 201 E. State St., the oldest structure in the city. The interior will be outfitted for exhibition, performance space, and event space and include updated heating and electrical systems. Exterior work will include a new roof, siding, windows, and insulation. The project listed an anticipated summer 2019 completion date.
Status: AACCD officials are seeking matching funds for the project. Until funding is found, no completion date can be set.
- $194,250 to renovate 211 N. Union St., the former Custom Shoes building. The work will create retail or office space and four loft-style apartments on the upper floors, with DRI funding allowing for façade improvements and other exterior renovations. The project listed an anticipated fall 2019 completion date.
Status: In development.
- $100,000 to complete renovations to 319-321 N. Union St. DRI funds will complete Phase II, including framing and rough mechanicals for the first floors and basements of each building to accommodate restaurants or other commercial tenants. The property is owned by Paul Petruzzi, an Olean native practicing law in Miami. The project listed an anticipated December 2018 completion date.
Status: Construction continuing at building with expected 2020 completion.
