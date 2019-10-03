Regional economic indicators are showing improved vitality from eight years ago, but many are lagging behind statewide gains.
The Western New York Regional Economic Development Council on Wednesday released its 2019 progress report, which along with identifying past and present priorities for state aid also looked back on eight years of data for the region.
“Looking back on eight years since the inception of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s innovative, locally-driven approach to investing state resources in New York’s communities has had innumerable positive outcomes for Western New York – a community that was formerly written off for its economic malaise,” said co-chair Jeff Belt of Olean’s SolEpoxy in the report. “Indicators show that the WNY economy is turning around for the first time consistently in decades. WNY added more than 17,700 jobs, over 1,100 new firms and $5.6B in total wages from 2011 to 2018. WNY has the fewest number of unemployed workers since 1990—the first year on record. Young adults are returning after decades of population decline. Visitors are coming here in droves and spending more on leisure and hospitality.”
While many of the economic indicators show progress, most fall behind the rest of the state.
Private sector employment is up 2.9%, compared to the statewide figure of almost 12%. Unemployment is down 46.6% in the region, compared to 50.2% statewide. Total wages are up 22.9%, but up 31.8% statewide. And even though visitors spent $3.2 billion in the region in 2018, up 28.7% from 2011, statewide spending is up more than 35%.
Several indicators showed declines. The number of vacant residential addresses rose 7% in the region to 34,521, while commercial vacancies rose 1.7% to 1,877. The percentage of businesses located within urbanized areas dropped 0.6%, which indicates more urban sprawl and less development in downtown areas. Regional exports to foreign countries are down 0.5%, while exports in the rest of the state are up 9%.
Some indicators show growth above the state average, though. The average annual wage is up 19.5%, higher than the 18% statewide. The number of young adults — ages 20 to 34 — is up 5.6% in the region, while just 5% statewide.
In terms of workforce preparation, figures were mixed. The percent of employed population that are minorities rose 3.4 percentage points to 16.7%. The high school completion rate also rose to 83.2%, up 2.6 points. However, the number of associates degrees dropped 8.1%, and the number of bachelor’s degrees dropped 3.1%.