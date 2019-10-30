U.S. Rep. Tom Reed will join most of his Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives today in voting against a Democratic resolution on impeachment proceedings against President Trump.
“Obviously, I am opposed to impeachment,” Reed told reporters on his weekly media call Wednesday. “I have not seen smoking-gun evidence that merits impeachment.”
Reed, R-Corning, said “a lot of Democrats” remain opposed to the resolution, which was still being negotiated behind closed doors on Wednesday.
Reed, one of the president’s most vocal supporters, said the vote will put Congress on record as to whether its members favor impeachment.
The president tweeted out Wednesday that Republican supporters should be talking about the substance instead of the process of the impeachment inquiry. Last week three dozen Republicans barged into a secure location in the Capitol where members of three committees were interviewing witnesses in the impeachment inquiry to complain about the process.
Reed noted that he’s talked about the substance as much as the process of the inquiry. He said the committees should be following the same rules enacted during impeachment inquiries involving President Richard Nixon and President Bill Clinton.
Regarding attempts by Trump and Republican defenders to discredit a White House Ukrainian expert with the National Security Council, who said the president asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden, a rival for the presidency, Reed said he expressed his concern about the tactics.
“That doesn’t mean I can’t disagree with his assessment,” Reed added.
Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who listened in on the telephone and took notes, expressed his concerns to a superior because he thought it was damaging to U.S. interests. He is a wounded Iraqi War veteran who received a Purple Heart.
Reed said, in his view, the president’s legal issue lies with the Federal Elections Commission regarding the Ukrainian telephone call. It was a violation at best, Reed insisted, something generally resolved by a fine.
Reed said to raise the level of inquiry to a formal impeachment should require evidence of high crimes like treason “when you are talking about overturning a duly held election.”
The driving force behind the impeachment, Reed said, is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s inability to stop the “hard left” from taking over the Democratic Party.
Despite a lack of evidence connecting former Vice President Joe Biden or his son Hunter to any corruption in the Ukraine, Reed said Biden’s son was on the board of a corrupt energy company there, and that he had tied the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor looking into the company to continued foreign aid from the U.S.
“These are uncontested facts,” Reed said.
The congressman isn’t worried about his partisan defense of the president in the impeachment inquiry would undercut his position as co-chairman of the Problem Solvers.
“This isn’t about partisanship, but standing up to a political circus,” he said. “This is political theater we haven’t seen” in many years.
On another topic, Reed said he is “putting all the pressure points in place to give us a vote on the Mexico-Canada Agreement as soon as possible.” When it comes to a vote in the House is up to the speaker.
Reed said the agreement “is the best thing we can do” to help dairy farmers suffering from continued low milk prices.
Commodities farmers may soon have some good news in connection with the resolution of some outstanding trade issues with China, Reed said.
The top priority now, however, is the Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, he said. That will be the biggest help to dairy farmers.
Reed also said he is confident a government shutdown on Nov. 22 can be avoided, but only by getting a temporary extension into December when negotiators would come to an agreement to fund the government through the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30, 2020.
“I’m very confident we will avert any kind of government shutdown,” Reed said. “That is not good for America.”
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., expressed concern on the Senate floor Wednesday that the president would tie keeping the government open to the impeachment inquiry.
