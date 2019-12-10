As House Democrats moved Tuesday to charge President Donald Trump with at least two articles of impeachment, two Republican congressmen representing the Twin Tiers region again said they didn’t see evidence rising to the level of removing the president from office.
“I will be voting against the articles of impeachment,” Rep. Tom Reed of Corning said in a statement. “During this entire process we never saw smoking-gun evidence presented of high crimes worthy of impeachment.”
House Democrats allege that Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress — making him only the fourth president in U.S. history to face such a formal effort to remove him.
The House Judiciary Committee is expected to approve the articles — and potentially add more charges — during a session Thursday that could last upward of 24 hours. The full House would then vote on whether to impeach the president next week.
But Reed called impeachment an effort to overturn the 2016 election.
“If you don’t like the President beat him at the ballot box, but don’t overturn the voice of the millions of people in the 2016 election,” he said.
Rep. Glenn Thompson of State College, Pa., whose district includes McKean County, said impeachment has been a “foregone conclusion” for the Democrats.
“By politicizing the most severe powers reserved for Congress, they will undoubtedly leave a lasting stain on the institution,” Thompson said. “After considering all of the information presented, I have only heard emotional arguments that do not rise to the level of impeachment. Therefore, I will not vote in favor of the articles of impeachment.”
Thompson added, “The American people deserve much better than this spectacle and I encourage my colleagues to refrain from trying to score cheap political points on the campaign trail and get back to the people’s work.”
Democrats say Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals — which came while he withheld a promised White House visit for Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and nearly $400 million in congressionally mandated security aid for the Eastern European country — is an abuse of power.
The second charge, obstruction of Congress, focuses on Trump’s attempts to block congressional oversight by prohibiting federal officials from complying with requests and subpoenas for testimony and evidence.
Meanwhile, Reed joined in touting the bipartisan agreement on a new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada. He issued a joint statement with his Democratic counterpart and co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, on the deal.
“This is a big boost for jobs across the United States,” the congressmen said. “We commend the bipartisan efforts in Congress and the White House on this important agreement that will bring our trade relationship with Mexico and Canada into the modern era.”
Reed and Gottheimer said they were also “proud that the voices of labor groups, American workers, the business community, and U.S. farmers have been heard and their interests addressed.”
(Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)