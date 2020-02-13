An Olean Times Herald story mischaracterized a news story Rep. Tom Reed commented during his weekly media call Tuesday, a spokesman for the congressman says.
A BuzzFeed story listed several options the Department of Homeland Security had considered in response to restrictions New York’s new Green Light Law placed on the sharing of driver’s license information with Customs and Border Security.
Will Reinert, Reed’s communications director, said there was “nothing in the BuzzFeed story that said DHS was punishing New York.” Reed had not read the story before commenting, Reinert said.
Last week the Trump administration said due to problems posed by New York’s Green Light law Customs and Border Patrol would not accept new applications for the Trusted Traveler Program and would not renew existing members applications.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to meet soon at the White House with President Donald Trump over the new policy.
The governor slammed Trump for what he called “political extortion” on Thursday just hours before the planned White House meeting.
Cuomo called the plan “gratuitous and retaliatory” for singling out New York over its immigrant-friendly policies.
“This is what happens when an administration believes they are above the law,” Cuomo said on CNN. “There are no rules. It’s all politics. It’s all self-serving.”
Cuomo says he will offer to cooperate with any requests for information from the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Transportation Safety Administration that proposed the ban.
But he predicted Trump will refuse the offer because he is using the spat to make “political hay” with his immigrant-hating right-wing base of supporters.
“Why would you jeopardize homeland security, hurt people gratuitously just to play politics?” Cuomo asked.