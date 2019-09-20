Less than 24 hours after collapsing in the Cannon Rotunda while waiting for a television interview, Rep. Tom Reed interrupted his prescribed “rest” Friday to help mediate an agreement between New York state and the Seneca Nation over needed repairs to the New York Thruway.
“The Seneca’s are willing to allow the State on the reservation to fix I-90, and it is time for Gov. Cuomo to put his politics with the nation aside in the name of the safety of the traveling public,” Reed said in a brief statement issued Friday afternoon.
“Therefore, we would like to invite both parties to a meeting on Monday in Irving to bring this issue to a permanent close.”
Reed has been poking at the governor for weeks over the state of disrepair of the Thruway where it crosses the Cattaraugus Territory, as well as other state highways on the Seneca territories, including the Salamanca area.
The Senecas filed suit in federal court last year saying the state failed to get U.S. permission before building the Thruway across 2.7 miles of the Cattaraugus Territory. Oral arguments from both sides are scheduled for Oct. 17 in federal court in Buffalo.
In a recent letter to Thruway offficials, Seneca Nation President Rickey L. Armstrong Sr., said the Nation is ready to work with the state to get the repairs done, according to the Buffalo News.
Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, told The News that Thruway officials have moved numerous pieces of construction equipment to Western New York, not far from the Seneca land, adding that crews are “on standby and ready to move as soon as possible” if an agreement is reached.
Seneca Nation President Rickey L. Armstrong Sr. told the executive director of the Thruway Authority that the tribe is ready to work with the state “in the spirit of moving forward with the needed repairs in a cooperative manner.”
Armstrong’s Sept. 16 letter to Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll, asked Thruway Authority officials to send a detailed plan for repairs to the Seneca Nation Transportation Department and arrange a meeting “as soon as practicable to discuss the project details, timeline, coordination and permitting.”
Driscoll’s response to the Senecas was simple: “The moment you grant us permission, we will make the necessary repairs – in fact, we are eager to complete this project and are ready to begin work as soon as tomorrow.”
There was no immediate word whether the state will relent and repair state roads through Salamanca, where city officials have been pleading for road repairs for years.
Three weeks ago, Cuomo tied a resolution to the differences between the state and the Seneca Nation over the Seneca Gaming Compact. The Senecas ended revenue sharing payments from slot machine in 2017, claiming the compact did not specifically call for payments past year 14 of the 21-year agreement.
An arbitration panel voted 2-1 against the Senecas and favored New York state. The Senecas have since filed a lawsuit in federal court in Buffalo to overturn the ruling.
On Thursday, Reed buckled and fell while waiting for an interview with Fox Business shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. He was reported unconscious for about 30 seconds before paramedics and capitol police rushed to his side.
He was soon responsive and seen talking to firefighters as he was taken away on a gurney.
Taken to George Washington Hospital, Reed got a “thorough evaluation by the doctors at George Washington University Hospital,” before his discharge Friday night, “with a prescription for a few days rest,” spokesman Will Reinert said late Thursday.
A few hours later, Reed issued another statement:
“Thank you to everyone for their thoughts and prayers. After my evaluation by the doctors at George Washington University Hospital, it turns out I had a previously undiagnosed case of pneumonia. I will return to work on Monday.”
Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr., said he was called Thursday by Reed’s staff and informed of the incident.
“It’s always scary when something like that happens,” Keis said. “It doesn’t appear to be serious. He’s got pneumonia. At least he wasn’t driving or anything like that when it happened.”
Keis added, “I don’t think he’s in any terrible danger, but he needs to take care of his health. I’m confident he’ll be re-elected (next year).”
Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman James J. Snyder, R-Olean, said he was aware of the congressman’s collapse Thursday.
“He better take care of himself,” Snyder said. “We’re counting on him to be re-elected next year.”
Reed previously gave Republican officials a scare in 2009 when he suffered a pulmonary embolism during a special election.
In 2013, Reed underwent gastric bypass surgery and ended up losing 70 pounds. He’s running for re-election in 2020, with another expected challenge from Democrat Tracy Mitrano of Penn Yan.