U.S. Rep. Tom Reed ruled out support for an assault weapons ban or limitations on magazine capacity in the wake of the country’s latest mass shootings in El Paso, Tex. and Dayton, Ohio that left 31 dead and two dozen wounded.
In a press call with reporters from across the 23rd Congressional District, Reed, R-Corning, instead pressed for a focus on removing firearms from psychotic and mentally ill individuals and felons who use a firearm in a crime.
The House passed a bill along party lines on Feb. 27 to require background checks in almost all gun sales, including internet sales.
Reed did not vote for the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. He said the bill “goes down the path” of infringing on the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
The bill awaits action in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not scheduled a vote on it. On Tuesday, a House Democrat from New York, Elliott Engel, called on McConnell to reconvene the Senate for a vote on the bill.
“I’m very open to a conversation of the root causes” of these shootings, Reed told reporters.
He said he wants to focus on who rather than what. Those people exhibiting psychotic mental illness or those convicted of using a firearm in a crime are examples of two groups he would deny the right to own weapons.
The Second Amendment “is something I seriously take into consideration when we have a conversation on gun violence in society,” Reed said.
Restrictions on high-capacity magazines like the ones capable of carrying 100 rounds the Dayton killer carried infringe on the Second Amendment, Reed said.
He opposed New York’s SAFE Act of 2013, which banned the sale of certain military-style semiautomatic rifles and magazines that carry more than 10 rounds.
Reed, a co-chairman of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said “members are having a dialogue” on proposed ways to end the mass shootings. It will not include an assault weapons ban or a limit on ammo magazine capacity.
After the Parkland, Fla. school shootings, Reed said the Problem Solvers Caucus helped pass a package that included a National Instant Criminal Background Check (NICS) and increased funding for school resource officers.
Reed said his question is how do you deal with the mentally ill and criminal defendants and remove their access to guns in the future. “Some action has been taken,” he said.
“What we are dealing with is a fundamental constitutional right,” Reed said. “We can’t solve the problem by banning objects.” Once you go down that slope, you are infringing on the rights of law abiding citizens, he said.
Reed began his press conference by blasting a social media challenge that involves dousing police in New York City with water — he had written to Attorney General William Barr asking the Justice Department to investigate it as a possible hate crime.
Reed called it assault, noting one officer was hit with a bucket after water was thrown on him when he was on duty.
“It’s appalling,” he said, linking the attacks to “extremist” Democrats in Albany who refused to act on a Republican-sponsored bill that make an action of dousing a policeman a class E felony. The bill “should be embraced, not opposed. They should be prosecuted at the federal level.”
Reed singled out Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie for failing to pursue legislation to strengthen penalties for those attacking law enforcement members while on duty.
Asked why he often focuses on state issues in Albany, Reed replied, “Albany today represents some of the most extremism I have seen in some time” due to the one-party Democratic rule.
“They do not represent the Democratic Party of our parents and grandparents,” Reed said. “They have been taken over by extremists.”
One reporter noted that if Reed wins the 2020 election for which he has already announced he is a candidate, it will make six terms for the Corning Republican. Before he was first elected, he pledged not to serve more than 12 years.
Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is another favorite target of Reed’s barbs.
“Are you looking at state office?” the reporter asked.
Noting he is not committed to long-term public service, Reed replied, “We’re going to serve where the people ask us to serve. It’s up to the people and rightfully so.”
Reed said he hopes to serve “where we can make the most impact.”