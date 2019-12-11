U.S. Rep. Tom Reed preempted Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham’s opening remarks Wednesday prior to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s highly-anticipated testimony.
CNN was alone among the three major cable news networks in deciding not to televise Graham’s opening statement.
Instead, CNN’s Poppy Harlow interviewed Reed, R-Corning. CNN displayed a tiny box with footage of Horowitz preparing to testify in the lower right-hand corner of the screen while ignoring Graham, according to a Reed spokesman.
That prompted Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to tweet: “CNN aired everything Schiff & Nadler had to say. Why aren’t they showing @LindseyGrahamSC? Is it because the facts of how the FBI mistreated @realDonaldTrump contradict their coverage over the last 3 years?”
Reed chuckled and chose to have fun with the story. “The facts here are clear — CNN wisely chose the prettiest face to put on air,” Reed said.
“Plus, as one of the first five members of Congress to endorse President Trump, I see no bias in CNN putting me on TV rather than Graham,” Reed added. “Other networks need to get on board and recognize that If you want huge ratings book me. If not, Lindsey Graham is always available.”
MEANWHILE, Reed lauded passage of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2019 to help farmers in New York gain access to farm workers.
The congressman said the bipartisan compromise “is a step in the right direction” regarding immigration reform and farmwork issues.
The bill creates a new, capped program for employers seeking to bring in temporary workers for year-round needs; and builds off current law dedicating an additional 40,000 employment-based green cards per year for agricultural workers.
It also includes mandatory e-verify, new investments in farmworker housing, wage reform and streamlined recruiting.
“Access to a reliable workforce is a critical issue for Upstate New York dairy farmers like me,” family farmer David White of Clymer, said in a press release from Reed’s office. “I milk my cows 365 days a year. Current agricultural visa programs are seasonal and therefore don’t provide a solution to dairy’s unique challenges.”
“New York Farm Bureau appreciates Rep. Reed’s leadership in cosponsoring the bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
David Fisher, New York Farm Bureau president, said farms across the state need access to reliable labor.
“This legislation would especially support dairy farmers who have long been without access to the agricultural visa program,” he said.