WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed was one of the first congressmen to endorse Donald Trump's candidacy for president.
On Thursday, Reed, R-Corning, was named an honorary chairman of Trump's re-election campaign in New York state. The appointment was announced Wednesday in a joint statement by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.
Reed joins a group of New York Republicans as honorary chairs for Trump — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, whose political profile was heightened by her vigorous questioning during the House impeachment hearings against Trump, along with Reps. Peter King and Lee Zeldin, both Republicans from Long Island, Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson and New York City Council member Joe Borelli.
“Our New York Trump Victory leadership team will work to elect Republicans across the state,” said Brad Parscale, campaign manager of the Trump effort and Ronna McDaniel, chair of the RNC, said in the joint statement.
Reed said he's honored to have a role in Trump's campaign,, saying the president’s agenda of creating jobs and "making America more safe and secure" resonates in New York.
“As one of the first eight members of Congress to endorse the president in 2016, I remain committed to help lead Republicans to victory in 2020 while continuing to listen to our constituents and working to solve problems facing everyday Americans,” he said in a statement.
The Corning Republican, during his weekly phone conference with the press on Jan. 7, said he would not rule out a potential run for governor of New York.
He noted that “we have been approached by numerous individuals across the state about a candidacy for governor,” while he also said he is committed to seeking re-election to his seat this year.