U.S. Rep. Tom Reed didn’t think much of bad manners on display at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
Everyone was talking about the refusal by President Trump to shake hands with Speaker Nancy Pelosi before his speech and the speaker’s tearing up the speech after the president finished.
Both incidents went viral online and distracted from the address.
“There’s a lot of partisanship in terms of tearing up speeches and handshakes,” Reed commented to reporters during his weekly medica call Wednesday.
“I stand with the silent majority of Americans,” Reed said. “Enough is enough. The people who sent us to Washington were the American people. Those are what we need to continue to focus on — to solve the American peoples problems.”
Reed’s likely Democratic opponent in November, Tracy Mitrano of Penn Yan, also commented on the State of the Union speech.
“For me, there is too much theater in national politics — we don’t want a show, we want them to focus on getting something done that will help us in rural New York,” Mitrano said.
“I hear President Trump talking about a booming economy, but we just aren’t seeing it in the Southern Tier or Western New York,” Mitrano said. “Where are the high-paying jobs? Where’s the relief from trade wars for our farmers? Where’s the extra money in our pockets that we were promised from the 2017 tax cuts?”
Reed said he took the president’s 90-minute speech in a positive way. The president was “celebrating the successes we were able to do together including the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, tax reform and criminal justice reform.
“There is a lot we can build on going forward in a positive way,” Reed said. “I’m trying to listen to the silent majority.”
Trump also said he wanted to reduce drug prices, something everyone can agree on, Reed said. Another issue would be paid family leave, which he said was also an opportunity for bipartisan agreement.
It’s time to “cut out the theater, cut out the theatrics,” Reed said. “We want to come together to solve the problems of America.”
How do you overcome the political tension?
“Every journey starts with a first step,” Reed said. “If we don’t start, we are going to get more status quo with division. Ego is what is driving D.C.”
Reed’s guest at the State of the Union address was Ben Cornell, a Jamestown teenager who has diabetes. His mother, Laurie Cornell, is a regional aide to Gov. Cuomo, a frequent political target of Reed.
Reed’s son is a type II diabetic. Reed met Ben Cornell through the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, where Ben is a spokesman and a leader. The politics of Ben’s parents and her employer don’t enter into the families’ friendship, Reed said.
That being said, Reed jumped on the governor’s proposal to force counties to pay for more Medicaid to help bail he state out of a $ billion deficit. “The counties can’t bear that,” Reed said. “Don’t put it on the backs of the counties. Don’t play shell games.”
Is there anything Reed hoped the president would address in the speech but didn’t?
Reed was disappointed Trump didn’t talk about the national debt crisis, which last year topped $1 trillion for only the second time.
“I’d hoped the president would touch on that and try to bring the country together over that,” he said.
WHILE TRUMP was acquitted of impeachment charges in the Senate vote Wednesday, New York’s two Democratic senators found him guilty of abusing his office and obstructing Congress.
“The Senate failed the American people today,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. “Despite overwhelming evidence that President Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress, Senate Republicans voted to acquit him, putting their personal ambitions and political futures ahead of the Constitution they swore to uphold.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for being the only Republican to vote to convict President Trump on an article of impeachment.
Romney, the GOP’s 2012 nominee for president, voted to convict Trump on abuse of power. He did not vote to convict on the second article of obstruction of Congress.
“I do want to salute Mitt Romney,” Schumer told reporters after the vote on Wednesday, according to The Hill. “The pressure on every Republican was enormous. ... The fact that this is bipartisan holds up a beacon to what was right and what was wrong.”
Gillibrand said in her statement that she voted to convict Trump because she believes in democracy and the Constitution and “no man or woman is above the law, especially the president.”
