U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said he was happy the House quickly followed the Senate on Friday in overwhelmingly approving the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus.

He called the vote “historic” and that it was symbolic, with Congress speaking in a united voice.

“I’m very happy we took a positive step forward today on the coronavirus, but also the economic crisis,” Reed, R-Corning, said.

While anxiety and fear threaten to take over the country, Reed said Congress was “united against the threat of the virus and the economic crisis.”

The legislation is designed to reassure workers and small businesses, the congressman said.

“Is business going to have enough money as we shut down a $22 trillion economy?” Reed asked during a press call after Friday’s vote. “Will there be enough money to keep the economy going?

“This was the biggest vote of my congressional career,” he added. “We were united on the floor of the House” just as they were on the floor of the Senate.

The president signed the bill shortly after.

“That should give hope to America. We set aside partisanship and political rhetoric and acted as Americans today,” Reed said. “We will come out of this stronger than before because that’s what America does.”

Reed said there is more work to do as we “lay a course for opening this country back up.”

How long?

“We’re going to know more in two weeks, a month, six weeks,” Reed said. President Trump’s goal of Easter to resume normal activity everywhere isn’t realistic, he added. “We need to plan now for when we turn the lights back on,” he added.

Reed said there were billions in the bill for Western New York, including generous unemployment terms and the $1,200 payments to each adult and $500 for children that would be coming in three or four weeks.

“We’re going to get through this,” Reed said.

Reed’s presumed Democratic opponent in the November election, Tracy Mitrano of Penn Yan, called out Reed for echoing President Trump on the reopening of commerce much sooner than public health officials advise.

“Health and safety first, guided by evidence-based research and medical science,” she said. “This is what will serve our long-term economic health. Let’s not put the cart before the horse.”

Drawing on the lessons of the epidemic in Asia and Europe, Mitrano said the U.S. can predict the viral path and use all of its resources to care for people when and where they are needed.

“This epidemic teaches us that we are all in this together,” she said. “And together we should work toward getting past it and onto a better path for a bright, prosperous future.”