WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom Reed, co-chair of the Diabetes Caucus, said Monday he will bring Ben Cornell of Bemus Point as his guest to President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.
Ben is a 14-year-old with type 1 diabetes who Reed, R-Corning, has gotten to know through the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
“Diabetes is an issue that touches just about every family in one way or another,” Reed said. “My son has type 1 diabetes, my first floor speech in Congress was on the topic of diabetes and I have continued to put forward policies that will help people impacted by this disease as we work together to find a cure.”
The congressman said Ben recently invited him to attend the JDRF of Western New York’s 20th anniversary Gala to hear him share his story as the Fund a Cure speaker, “and I am pleased to return the favor by inviting him to the State of the Union.”
Ben thanked Reed for his invite to Capitol Hill.
“You can tell that type 1 diabetes is an issue he truly cares about, and I appreciate his work to improve the lives of those affected by this disease,” Ben said. “I am excited to experience all that goes into this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”