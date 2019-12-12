As the House of Representatives prepares to vote on articles of impeachment, Rep. Tom Reed said Thursday he hopes it doesn’t upend passage of the trade pact President Trump and House Democrats have agreed upon.
“This issue (impeachment), I think, is doing more to divide the country than anything I have seen in my tenure in Congress,” Reed, R-Corning, told reporters on his weekly media call. “Impeachment is not warranted in this matter.”
The House Judiciary Committee has charged Trump with abuse of power for asking the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden’s son in return for dropping a hold on military aid and with obstructing Congress in the impeachment inquiry.
Reed said he sees no possibility that any Republican congressmen will join Democrats in voting for the articles of impeachment. A number of Democrats may vote against moving impeachment proceedings to the Senate for a trial, however, he said.
Impeachment, Reed said, “is a last resort tool, the nuclear option.”
The House vote on the articles of impeachment could come next Wednesday or Thursday, Reed said.
Reed applauded the USMCA pact amendments Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi worked out this week and said he looks forward to a House vote soon. An impeachment trial in the Senate could delay a USMCA vote.
Once the Senate trial begins, no other legislation can be taken up until the trial is concluded. I hope impeachment does not get in the way of passing the Mexico-Canada trade agreement,” Reed said.
“Impeachment is going to take up a lot of the political environment,” Reed said. “The hearings are completely driven by politics. It’s a D.C. circus. Let’s leave it to the ballot box.”
“The voices of manufacturers and farmers have been heard,” Reed said. Dairy farmers “are very eager to have access to Canadian dairy markets with a much more level playing field than today.”
The USMCA will provide the U.S. with a $68 billion economic shot in the arm and $34 billion in anticipated investment in auto plants, Reed said. “It’s a tremendous amount of positive news.”
Besides dairy farmers, Concord grape growers in Chautauqua County stand to benefit from increased use of regional grapes in wine and food products, Reed said “It’s a huge opportunity for grape growers to benefit on the wine side and food products in Mexico and Canada.”
Reed said the Problem Solvers Caucus, of which he is co-chairman, “was very helpful in moving the needle” on USMCA. “The speaker listened to our voices.”
The Republican congressman said he believes the USMCA will be the platform on which “all future trade pacts will be based.”
Reed said that while higher budget deficits continue to add to the national debt, there is no evidence that the $1.5 trillion Republican tax cut is pushing up the budget deficit. “It’s only $150 billion a year (over 10 years),” Reed said of the tax cut. “It’s spending we need to get under control.”